Former president Donald Trump is reportedly so spooked by the possibility of a primary fight against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that he has surveyed confidantes about the possibility of holding a campaign launch event near the Florida Governor’s mansion in Tallahassee before the November midterm elections.

According to Rolling Stone, three sources confirmed that Mr Trump has mused aloud about whether there are venues in the Florida capital of sufficient capacity to host a flashy, fireworks-laden kickoff rally within spitting distance of Mr DeSantis’ current home.

Those who’ve spoken to the twice-impeached ex-president in recent days have said he is considering Tallahassee for a campaign kickoff as a thumb in the eye to Mr DeSantis, who according to polling is the Republican most likely to be the party’s nominee if Mr Trump declines to undertake a third campaign for the presidency.

One source told Rolling Stone that Mr Trump is motivated by a desire to show Mr DeSantis — whose rise from backbench Republican congressman to Florida’s chief executive came largely on the strength of an endorsement from Mr Trump — “who the boss is” in the GOP.

The ex-president is also reported to have told multiple associates that his onetime House ally is “overrated” — or worse, “highly overrated”.

Mr Trump has frequently indicated to allies that he plans to mount a bid to be the first ex-president to be re-elected for a non-consecutive term since Theodore Roosevelt challenged incumbent William Howard Taft in the 1912 presidential election.

The US president to have served non-consecutive terms in the White House is Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd president from 1893-1897 and the 24th president from 1885-1889.