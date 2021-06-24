Former President Donald Trump lashed out at what he called a “witch hunt” against his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, following a New York court’s decision to suspend Mr Giuliani’s law license.

In a statement, the former president said on Thursday that Mr Giuliani was “the Elliot Ness of his generation” and the greatest mayor in New York City’s history, while blaming the “radical left” for Mr Giuliani’s suspension.

More to follow...