Trump calls Giuliani the ‘Eliot Ness of his generation’ after law license suspended
John Bowden
Thursday 24 June 2021 21:21 comments
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at what he called a “witch hunt” against his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, following a New York court’s decision to suspend Mr Giuliani’s law license.
In a statement, the former president said on Thursday that Mr Giuliani was “the Elliot Ness of his generation” and the greatest mayor in New York City’s history, while blaming the “radical left” for Mr Giuliani’s suspension.
More to follow...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies