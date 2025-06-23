Trump rages at Russia’s Medvedev for using ‘N-word’ in threat to supply Iran with nukes: ‘That’s why Putin’s The Boss’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Monday hailed America’s “powerful” and “lethal” nuclear-powered submarine fleet as he condemned Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev’s suggestion that Moscow and Iran’s allies could provide Iran with nuclear warheads following U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.

Medvedev — who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012 and as prime minister from 2012 to 2020 — had criticized the attack on Iran’s Fordow, Esfahan and Natanz facilities that had been carried out on Saturday by seven B-2 bombers and a group of fighter aircraft accompanying them into American airspace.

He wrote that “a number of countries” were “ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads” as a result of the U.S. strikes, which were intended to degrade or destroy Iran’s capacity to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels and assemble working nuclear or thermonuclear weapons.

Trump reacted with incredulity on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” the president wrote.

open image in gallery Donald Trump hailed America’s ‘powerful’ and ‘lethal’ nuclear-powered submarines following Dmitry Medvedev’s suggestion that Iran’s allies couple supply the nation with warheads ( EPA )

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY,” he said.

The “N word” — which Trump has repeatedly invoked as a euphemism for “nuclear” — “should not be treated so casually,” he wrote.

The president added a dig at Medvedev for having been seen as a figurehead or placeholder president who lacked autonomy and authority compared with Putin.

“I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS,’” he wrote.

open image in gallery Following U.S. attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities, Medvedev said other nations were ‘ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads’ ( EPA )

Trump also appeared to confirm the use of a guided missile submarine in the attack on Iran, writing that “anyone” who “thinks out ‘hardware’ was great over the weekend” should consider America’s submarine fleet, calling them “far and away the strongest and best equipment we have” and “20 years advanced over the pack.”

“They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly,” he said.

The president’s mention of the U.S. submarine fleet’s role in Saturday’s events appeared to be an allusion to the variant of the Ohio-class boats which were designed — and are still used — to carry and launch American-made Trident II ballistic missiles topped with thermonuclear warheads.

The U.S. Navy operates 18 such submarines, with four having been converted to carry Tomahawk cruise missiles and the remaining 14 serving as one-third of America’s strategic nuclear “triad” along with manned bombers and ground-based intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Trump has boasted that the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities using bunker-busting bombs and Tomahawks left each of the targets “completely and totally obliterated,” writing on Truth Social that the “biggest damage took place far below ground level” and calling the result a “bullseye!!!"

Satellite photos taken in the aftermath of the airstrikes show significant damage to Tehran’s nuclear sites — but not necessarily to the extent claimed by the president.

The pictures published by Maxar Technologies showed several craters and new holes on top of the ridge at the Fordow underground complex as well as tunnel entrances blocked by dirt.

Iran has vowed to retaliate for the attacks and on Monday launched ballistic missiles at an American airbase in Qatar.