Trump lashes out at ‘weak’ Arizona GOP House speaker after fierce criticism

Former president Donald Trump slammed speaker of Arizona’s state house Rusty Bowers after Mr Bowers’ repeated criticisms of the former president.

The former president criticised Mr Bowers on his social media platform Truth Social and called on Republican primary voters to vote him out in a GOP primary.

“Remember Arizona, your so-called ‘Speaker,’ Rusty (an appropriate name because he is Rusty, just like steel gets rusty and weak) Bowers, is absolutely terrible,” Mr Trump said.