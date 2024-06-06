Trump’s potential VP picks narrow to four men - here are the frontrunners

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has narrowed down his search for a running mate and is focused on four potential vice president candidates, all of whom are men, according to a report.

Trump, who was historically convicted of 34 felony charges in New York last week, has recently received vetting material from some of the candidates, sources told NBC News.

The source told the outlet that the search is concentrating on North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and US Senators Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and JD Vance of Ohio.

Another insider told NBC News that it was down to a three-way battle between Burgum, Rubio, and Vance.

The outlet stated it is not known which of the potential running mates has been asked to provide vetting material to the campaign.

Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota listens as former US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the end of the day’s proceedings in his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14, 2024 ( Getty Images )

Trump has said little about what he is looking for in a running mate but has spoken positively about several names. Pundits have speculated that he wants someone loyal, who can raise money and does well on television.

At a May Mar-a-Lago gathering, Trump had a closed-door furndraiser featuring many vice president contenders. The next day, several were out campaigning for Trump.

“This weekend, we had 15 people. ... They’re all out there campaigning,” Trump told Spectrum News 1 in Wisconsin days later, according to the Associated Press. “It might actually be more effective this way because, you know, every one of them thinks they could be chosen, which I guess possibly is so.”

Oddsmakers have listed Scott as the favorite, followed by Burgum, Vance and then Rubio.

Sen. Marco Rubio talks to members of the media as he walks to the Senate chamber at the US Capitol on April 23, 2024 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

Trump became the first president in US history to be prosecuted when his hush money trial got underway in Manhattan on April 15.

He was convicted by the New York jury on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Trump is set to be sentenced in New York on July 11, just four days before he becomes the official Republican nominee for president at the GOP convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The one-term president has said he will likely not decide on his running mate until closer to the convention.

Tim Scott appears with Donald Trump t the State Fairgrounds on February 24, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina ( Getty Images )

Mike Pence was nominated by Trump just days before the party’s 2016 convention in Cleveland.

Other names to be considered include South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Representatives Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida, and Ben Carson, who served in Trump’s cabinet as Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

Sen. JD Vance looks on as former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during Trump’s trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 13, 2024 in New York City ( Getty Images )

Noem was seen as a strong candidate until she published her autobiography in which she recounted shooting her dog Cricket to death and dumping the animal’s body in a gravel pit.

The Independent has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.