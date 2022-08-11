Supporters thank Trump for ‘sacrifices’ at posh fundraiser at his golf club

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supporters of former president Donald Trump hailed him for his “sacrifices” while hosting a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, The New York Times reported.

Mr Trump’s supporters lauded him during a fundraiser for Representative Jeff Van Drew, who switched from being a Democrat to being a Republican in 2019.

Conservative author and YouTube show host Elizabeth Nader told The Times that he spoke to about 50 supporters for about 30 minutes and then took questions.

“Everyone to a person was thanking him for his sacrifices, for all he’s done for our country,” Ms Nader said.

The fundraiser comes during a torrid week for the president. On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida residence. On Wednesday, Mr Trump invoked the fifth amendment of the Constitution--which protexts against self-incrimination--440 times during a sworn deposition for an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation into his real estate dealings.

According to Newsweek, the FBI obtained the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago once an information said that the former president continued to harbour documents that contained classified information related to the national defence at his home.

The former president reportedly only responded to one question, when he states his name, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. The investigation is regarding whether Mr Trump’s business empire violated tax laws

The fundraiser cost $2,000 to attend, with some paying more to take photos with the former president.

“He needed that,” Ms Nader said. “I think he enjoys being around his supporters.”

-Andrew Feinberg contributed to this report.