Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

More Americans like how Trump’s second term is going compared to the first - but most still hate both

Trump’s ‘flood the zone’ tactic appears to be getting attention from Americans — but that doesn’t mean they like it

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Friday 10 October 2025 00:55 BST
Comments
Protest in Chicago after National Guard troops were deployed

More Americans like how President Donald Trump’s second term is going compared to the first, but most still hate both.

Trump’s “flood the zone” tactic appears to be getting attention as Americans say there’s been more immigration enforcement, federal agency shake-ups and military force on cities in his second term — but that doesn’t mean they like it.

A newly published YouGov poll asked Americans which of Trump’s two presidential terms they approve of more. Nearly half of respondents, 46 percent, said neither, while 14 percent said his first term, 16 percent said his second term and 20 percent liked both terms equally.

When comparing Trump’s two terms by initiatives, 83 percent said there’s been more immigration enforcement actions, 71 percent said there’s been more restructuring of federal agencies and 69 percent said there’s been more use of military force domestically.

More Americans like how President Donald Trump’s second term is going compared to the first, but most still hate both
More Americans like how President Donald Trump’s second term is going compared to the first, but most still hate both (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In fulfilling the president’s campaign promise of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, the Trump administration has carried out Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the country.

In another controversial move, Trump has deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE protesters, to Washington D.C. and Memphis in the name of cracking down on crime, and near Chicago to help in his immigration enforcement efforts.

A federal judge paused the deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois Thursday, after Trump was temporarily blocked from deploying guardsmen to Portland, Oregon, to stop what the president called “lawless mayhem.”

Trump’s 'flood the zone' tactic appears to be getting attention as Americans say there’s been more immigration enforcement, federal agency shake-ups and military force on cities in his second term
Trump’s 'flood the zone' tactic appears to be getting attention as Americans say there’s been more immigration enforcement, federal agency shake-ups and military force on cities in his second term (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in his term, Trump slashed the federal government with the help of tech billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency. CNN reported in July more than 50,000 federal workers have been laid off or targeted for layoffs in Trump’s second term.

The White House has also threatened mass layoffs amid the ongoing government shutdown, which began on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on a spending plan. According to the YouGov poll, 43 percent of Americans believe there’s been less bipartisan cooperation in Congress in Trump’s second term.

Many Americans believe there’s been less bipartisan cooperation in Congress in Trump’s second term
Many Americans believe there’s been less bipartisan cooperation in Congress in Trump’s second term (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in