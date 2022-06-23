A trailer for the documentary that blindsided former Trump officials has appeared online and provides a glimpse into the life of the former president and his family around the time of the Capitol riot.

The documentary footage was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot and includes 11 hours of interviews with former President Donald Trump and his family. Alex Holder, the filmmaker, also provided the panel with hours of related footage, including some shot on 6 January at the Capitol.

The trailer shows Mr Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump sitting for one-on-one interviews with the filmmaker.

In a series of quick-cut clips, Ms Trump can be heard saying that her father is "honest" and "is who he is."

Donald Trump Jr says his father thinks "everything he's doing is right" before Mr Trump's voice cuts into the trailer.

"I think I treat people well unless they don't treat me well, in which case you go to war," Mr Trump said, with his voice playing over footage of the Capitol riot.

Near the end of the trailer, Mr Holder asks Mr Trump if they can talk about 6 January. Mr Trump replies “yep.”