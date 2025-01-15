Watch live: Donald Trump’s secretary of state pick Marco Rubio grilled in confirmation hearing
Watch live as Donald Trump’s pick to be the next US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, is questioned in a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, 15 January.
Senator Rubio was once a rival to the president-elect for the Republican presidential nomination, trading insults in the 2016 primaries — something that will likely come up today.
The president-elect's attorney general nominee, Pam Bondi, will also appear before a hearing.
The Florida Attorney General has been accused of amplifying Mr Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election and represented him at his first impeachment trial in 2019.
Chris Wright (secretary of energy), John Ratcliffe (CIA director), Sean Duffy (secretary of transportation), and Russell Vought (director of the Office of Management and Budget) also have hearings scheduled today with committees.
It comes after Pete Hegseth, Mr Trump's pick for defense secretary, was grilled in a fiery hearing on Tuesday.
The former Fox News host called for the return of “American warriors” at the Pentagon but faced aggressive questioning about his checkered personal history.
