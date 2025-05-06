Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even President Donald Trump’s congressional allies doubt the administration has the authority to send U.S. citizens who commit crimes to prisons overseas.

Last month, the president floated the idea of sending “homegrowns” to foreign prisons, such as El Salvador’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, where the administration has placed undocumented immigrants, and even those with legal status,

But that suggestion amounts to deporting U.S. citizens, which is illegal.

Even Trump’s allies in the Senate agree that the president probably could not carry out that agenda.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump suggested last month that he would send ‘homegrowns’ who commit crimes to foreign prisons ( REUTERS )

“I’m not sure that would be constitutional. You’re talking about American citizens? I doubt that would hold up as something constitutional,” Senator Ron Johnson told The Hill.

Constitutional experts previously told The Independent that there was no constitutional or statutory authority to send citizens to foreign prisons. If anything, sending citizens to foreign jails would violate the Constitution’s human rights protections.

Senator Rand Paul similarly told The Hill, “I can’t imagine you can deport a citizen. I don’t think you can incarcerate a citizen in another country, either.”

Senator Chuck Grassley, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Trump either has the authority to do it, “or it isn’t going to happen.”

“But it sounds to me like you can’t deport citizens,” Grassley said.

Paul implied that Trump’s statement was just another one of the president’s exaggerated remarks to grab the media’s attention.

open image in gallery Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said he did not believe Trump could incarcerate US citizens in other countries ( REUTERS )

“There are a lot of things that are said, over-the-top, for effect that aren’t serious proposals. But I don’t know in this case. I can’t imagine you can deport a citizen and/or incarcerate a citizen outside of the U.S.,” Paul told The Hill.

Trump’s remarks were made last month during a meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who has happily taken Salvadoran nationals deported from the U.S. and thrown them in CECOT.

“The homegrowns are next, the homegrowns. You’ve got to build about five more places,” Trump said.

Bukele responded, “Yeah, we got space.”