Trump claims results ‘rigged’ in Pennsylvania primary as endorsement fails to secure Dr Oz win
Comes as Dave McCormick has a steady lead in mail-in ballots and the race remains too close to call.
Former president Donald Trump is once again crying that election results in Pennsylvania are rigged and complaining about mail-in ballots as Dr Mehmet Oz has failed to clinch the nomination in the Senate primary despite Mr Trump’s endorsement.
The former president posted on his social media platform Truth Social that there were irregularities with mail-in ballots.
“Here we go again! In Pennsylvania, they are unable to count the Mail-In Ballots,” he wrote. “Our Country should go to paper ballots with same day voting. Just done in France, zero problems. Get Smart America!!!”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies