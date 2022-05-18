Former president Donald Trump is once again crying that election results in Pennsylvania are rigged and complaining about mail-in ballots as Dr Mehmet Oz has failed to clinch the nomination in the Senate primary despite Mr Trump’s endorsement.

The former president posted on his social media platform Truth Social that there were irregularities with mail-in ballots.

“Here we go again! In Pennsylvania, they are unable to count the Mail-In Ballots,” he wrote. “Our Country should go to paper ballots with same day voting. Just done in France, zero problems. Get Smart America!!!”