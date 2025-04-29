Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump deserves the credit for rookie college quarterback Shedeur Sanders finally finding a team in this year’s NFL Draft, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Monday.

That’s despite 112 players being drafted between the first round ending and the player finding a new home.

Sanders, 23, was widely expected to be among the first players to be picked up by a pro team. But surprisingly, he had to wait until the fifth round of acquisitions before receiving a call-up from the Cleveland Browns, becoming just the 144th player to be selected overall and having to watch five others in his position go before him.

open image in gallery Shedeur Sanders was the 144th player to get called up ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

After his shock snub on Thursday, Trump vented his frustration on the players’s behalf the following day.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” he fumed on Truth Social. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart!

“Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. “He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

With the Texan finally securing a spot with the Browns on Saturday, Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Leavitt during Monday’s briefing whether Trump’s intervention had made the difference.

“Hey, what I will say is the president put out a statement, and a few rounds later, he was drafted,” she responded. “So I think the facts speak for themselves on that one, Peter.”

open image in gallery White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave Trump credit for the pick ( REUTERS )

As Trump pointed out, Sanders is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deoin Sanders, 57, a legendary cornerback, influential personality in the game and current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur began his college career playing under his father for the Jackson State Tigers in Mississippi before transferring to Colorado when Deoin took the top coaching role there.

He had been tipped to be among the very first picks for this year’s draft but owners instead showed a reluctance to back him, causing him to slip down the board.

The situation led fans to speculate that the scenario had been devised to “humble” a player who has been accused of displaying an arrogant and entitled attitude and who has already secured a number of lucrative sponsorship deals.

Forced to endure the humiliation of being overlooked at his draft watch party on Thursday evening, Sanders handled the setback with good grace and said: “We all didn’t expect this, of course. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason.

“All this is, of course, fuel to the fire. We all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand, we’re on to bigger and better things.”