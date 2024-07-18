Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump’s would-be assassin posted a chilling final message on social media where he warned about his dark plans for the day that he carried out his deadly attack.

“July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,” Thomas Matthew Crooks wrote on the online gamer platform Steam, according to Fox News.

The dark message was revealed to Senate and House lawmakers on Wednesday during a briefing with FBI officials as authorities continue to learn more about the 20-year-old gunman.

On July 13, Crooks headed to the site of Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, armed with an AR-15.

After scaling the roof of a building just outside the security perimeter but only around 150 yards from the podium where the Republican presidential candidate took to the stage, Crooks opened fire.

Trump was struck in the ear before ducking behind the podium and being rushed by Secret Service agents, who threw their bodies over his.

Three rallygoers were also shot, one fatally.

Law enforcement search the home of gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks ( EPA )

Crooks had been researching both Trump and President Joe Biden prior to the attack and had images of them on his phone, the FBI officials revealed in the briefing.

The gunman’s cellphones also revealed searches for the dates of Trump’s public events as well as for the Democratic National Convention, the August convention where the Democratic party will officially crown its presidential and vice presidential candidates.

While searches of his cellphones and the home he shared with his parents have revealed new information about the gunman, there is one major thing that investigators continuee to be stumped by: the motive.