The once-released, since-defeated “Kraken” of election fraud lawsuits could end up costing ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell more than she can cover.

Ms Powell said this week she’s facing at least $3bn in legal threats from various voting machine companies over her unproven claims the presidential election was rife with fraud.

But they’ll need to “take a number”, Ms Powell said, as she doesn’t have the “tiniest fraction” to cover the damages being sought.

“Dominion is suing me personally for $1.3 billion and then Smartmatic is suing me for $2.7 billion, I think, in New York. And then Eric Coomer, who used to work with Dominion, is suing me in Colorado,” she said, laughing at the size of the amounts.

“I mean, we need a take-a-number system now for people who want to sue Sidney Powell, who doesn’t have the tiniest fraction of that amount of assets. We could write that check and watch it bounce to infinity and beyond.”

The former Trump lawyer made the comments on Tuesday in an appearance on The Pete Santilli Show, which was shared online by Raw Story journalist David Edwards.

But the once and future Kraken may get cracking yet again, as Ms Powell said she’s going to continue litigation.

She has taken on the case of about a half-dozen defendants from the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, and has sued the US Defence Department over its Covid vaccine mandates.

She has also launched a counterclaim against Dominion Voting Systems for $10m in damages alleging the company’s “abuse of process”, which she said included more than 150 cease and desist letters to her contacts.

“It was a massive intimidation campaign to stop witnesses from talking and to try to get people to stop saying anything about Dominion at all, never mind it’s an issue of national and international importance,” she said.

She added that the lawsuits were part of a massive smear campaign that begins in the press and ends in the courts.

“First they start with the media, and then the lawsuits follow, and it all wraps up into one big mess for a normal citizen, which is what I’ve always been, to have to deal with. It’s really quite remarkable, I had no idea I was so important,” she said.

Dominion Voting Systems did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment by the time of publication.