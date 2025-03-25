Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CNN aired a montage of Trump officials embroiled in the Signal chat saga repeatedly condemning former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her private email server.

White House National Security adviser Mike Waltz appeared to have mistakenly invited The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeff Goldberg to a group chat that included top officials and cabinet officials to discuss highly classified information about an impending U.S. strike in Yemen.

Just hours after the news broke on Monday, CNN shared a montage of current Trump administration officials who had repeatedly railed against Clinton for not using proper government channels to send details on classified material while she was Secretary of State between 2009 and 2013.

“If it was anyone other than Hillary Clinton, they’d be in jail right now,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a resurfaced Fox News clip from 2016.

“Nobody is above the law,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said on Fox News in 2016. “Not even Hillary Clinton, even though she thinks she is.”

open image in gallery CNN created a scathing montage comprised of Trump officials in the Signal chat which disclosed war plans with the Atlantic ( CNN/Acyn/X )

“Mishandling classified information is still a violation of the Espionage Act,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News in 2019.

“When you have the [Hillary] Clinton emails... On top of the fact that the sitting president of the United States (Donald Trump) admitted he had documents in his garage... They didn't prosecute they didn’t go after these folks,” Waltz, who added Golberg to the Signal chat, told CNN in 2023.

Just hours after reports surfaced, Clinton took to X to issue a seven-word response.

“You have got to be kidding me,” Clinton tweeted, along with a screenshot of The Atlantic’s report.

In 2016, then-FBI director James Comey found evidence that Clinton was “extremely careless” in using a private server to send hundreds of classified emails – but that her actions were not deemed severe enough to warrant an indictment. The revelations derailed her 2016 presidential campaign as the Democratic Party’s nominee, leading to Trump’s repeatedly promising to “lock her up.”

open image in gallery Mike Waltz, who invited Jeff Goldberg to the Signal chat, spoke out against Hillary Clinton on CNN in June 2023 ( CNN/Acyn/X )

Vice President JD Vance, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump’s Middle East and Ukraine negotiator, Steve Witkoff, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, also appeared to be included in the channel.

Waltz, a former Green Beret and Florida representative, used Signal, a common encrypted messaging app, for a group chat with colleagues on the National Security Council’s “Principals Committee.” Signal is not an official communications channel available to top government officials.

In an explosive report, Goldberg revealed how he unwittingly was able to take a peak behind the curtain as Trump’s team began outlining their plans to bomb the Houthis in Yemen earlier this month.

When probed by a reporter in the Oval Office on Monday, President Donald Trump said he didn’t know “anything about” the story.

“You are telling me about it for the first time,” he added.