Foul ad escalates claims that Donald Trump ‘smells’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC, released a foul ad doubling down on allegations that former president Donald Trump smells.

Claims around the former president’s alleged odour erupted earlier this week when former Illinois Republican representative Adam Kinzinger tweeted, “I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”

The Lincoln Project seized upon the resulting social media firestorm with a video advertisement on Saturday, with the caption: “Is that you Donald? #TrumpSmells.”

The ad begins with scenes of dumps, waste, and dung — with flies swarming around it — and is punctuated by a chorus of coughs, sniffles, and vomiting.

The video then shows garbage being picked up and piled up on the streets of New York.

Then, while featuring the facade of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, a reporter’s voice booms, “Claiming the former president smells bad.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin can then be heard saying, “The Donald has a distinct smell. It’s like body odour with a scented makeup product.”

While showing other smelly products, like moldy cheese, someone can be heard sniffing before saying, “Ew, Donald. Is that you?”

The ad is called “Limburger,” a cheese known for its pungent odour.

In response to Mr Kinzinger’s comments about the former president earlier in the week, a Trump spokesperson told The Independent: “Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud.”

The spokesperson added, “He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out.”

Whiffs of the allegation have permeated social media, as the hashtag #TrumpSmellsBad has been trending.

One user posted a parody video of Trump loyalist, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, putting up a poster that read: “Trump smells but not as bad as I do!”

Another posted a fake video of Mr Trump holding up a t-shirt that reads “I stink” with his mugshot on it, suggesting it could be a “last-minute stocking stuffer.”

Another user pointed out that a 1988 Spy Magazine entry referred to the real estate mogul as “Donald ‘Stinky’ Trump.”