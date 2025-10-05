Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has responded to the first episode of Saturday Night Live season 51, which mocked Donald Trump and FCC chair Brendan Carr on their recent war with late night shows.

“Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it,” a spokeswoman told Entertainment Weekly. “And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from ‘SNL,’ I have more entertaining things to do — like watch paint dry.”

It comes after the world-famous sketch show kicked off again on October 4, wasting no time in skewering the president.

The show’s cold open starred comedian James Austin Johnson, reprising his role as Trump, who proceeded to sound off about multiple things including how he had ended “all wars,” his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and free speech on late-night shows.

It comes after other late night comedy shows have felt the impactt of the president’s ire, with the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s CBS, and the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel by ABC last month. Kimmel, who was kicked off air over comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's, returned shortly after, much to Trump’s chagrin.

After mocking Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, parodied by Colin Jost, Johnson emerged as Trump, telling audiences: “I’m just keeping an eye on SNL, making sure they don’t do anything too mean about me.”

He continued: “And I know late-night TV like the back of my hand,” showing a make-up covered hand in reference to the president’s bruised hand that has caused speculation about his health.

“Remember: Daddy’s watching!” he added.

More follows ...