Trump’s new social media site will bar users from making negative comments about it

Donald Trump’s new social media website will not allow criticism of itself by its users, even as it emphasises “free speech.”

The former US president said on Wednesday that he was launching his own social media app and news company called “TRUTH Social.”

Mr Trump has been advertising his platform as a “free-speech” initiative to take on tech giants. The pro “free speech” app, however, comes with a rider that bars users from making negative comments on the app and about the app.

One of the points in the company’s terms and services states users are not allowed to “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site”.

Several social media users have called out the platform over its alleged hypocrisy as a result of the clause.

Journalist Brandon Hardin wrote that users “can’t say mean things about TRUTH on TRUTH, according to the TOS [terms of service], even if they’re the TRUTH”.

“It’s already the most censored social media network that has ever existed and it hasn’t launched yet,” wrote a content creator.

Another user said the launch of TRUTH Social was “some real Orwellian s***”.

Another user called the app “the GETTR of Parler,” referring to right-wing social media platforms.

“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG ( Trump Media and Technology Group) was founded with a mission to give a voice to all,” the former president said in a statement.

“I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon,” he added.

Mr Trump’s bid to launch a new platform comes nine months after he was banned from multiple social media sites for his role in the 6 January Capitol Hill riots that left five persons dead.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” he said.

The social media platform will be officially launched in the US during the first quarter of 2022. TRUTH will initially only be available to invited guests during a Beta launch of the app in November.

TMTG was formed after a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp and will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq next month.