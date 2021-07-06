Hackers have been able to access the email addresses of around 90,000 users of the Trumpworld social media site Gettr, Vice News reported, adding to the list of issues facing the nascent conservative-leaning site.

Jason Miller, former spokesman for Donald Trump, launched the site last week in an attempt to push back on “big tech” as conservative claim, without evidence, that major social networking sites are biased against the right.

The latest news of privacy issues surrounding Gettr comes after the service was inundated with Sonic the Hedgehog-themed porn over the holiday weekend.

In addition to exposing email addresses, the hack includes usernames, status and location information, according to Vice. The outlet verified the data posted on a hacking forum by contacting one of the people whose email is in the database. They also attempted to create an account with email addresses in the breach.

They identified Gettr’s “buggy API” as giving hackers access to the user data. API, or Application Programming Interface, is a set of tools developers use to code interactions between software like iPhone apps.

Getter launched officially on 4 July with several security bugs that allowed hackers to compromise the accounts of verified users like Mike Pompeo, Steve Bannon, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and Newsmax, as first reported by Business Insider.

They were hacked on Sunday morning to show the message: "@JubaBaghdad was here :) ^^ free palestine ^^."

The user told Insider that Gettr fixed the initial bug he used in the attack but was still able to obtain user data from individual accounts, which included email and date of birth, in a hack that took about 20 minutes.

While Gettr did not immediately respond to Vice’s request for comment on the email breach, CEO Jason Miller told Insider:

"You know you’re shaking things up when they come after you. The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names. The situation has been rectified and we’ve already had more than half a million users sign up for our exciting new platform!"

Hackers came after Gettr as soon as it was officially launched on Saturday with anime porn and hentai spamming the comments to the new social media network’s welcome message, according to Mother Jones.

In addition to cartoon kink, hackers spammed images depicting a naked woman with Hillary Clinton’s head.