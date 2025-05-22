Karoline Leavitt gets fiery and doubles down after press questions alleged ‘white genocide’ in South Africa
Leavitt takes aim at NBC reporter for ‘ridiculous’ line of questioning
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clashed with an NBC News correspondent over whether a video displayed by Donald Trump in the Oval Office during a meeting with South Africa’s president contained evidence of a “genocide” against white people is taking place in South Africa.
During Thursday’s briefing, NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor pointed out to Leavitt that a video Trump forced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to watch during their meeting did not, as the president claimed, show a “burial” site for South African farmers, but instead depicted white crosses meant to represent slain farmers.
Alcindor attemped to point out that the dozens of crosses displayed in the video shown at the White House were actually in honor of one slain couple, and were not representative of a real number of killings. Leavitt wasn’t having it.
“It’s unsubstantiated that that’s the case,” Alcindor told Leavitt.
“No, it’s true that--”, Leavitt said, looking momentarily confused before rejecting the reporter’s premise. “The video showed image of crosses in South Africa about white farmers that have been killed and politically persecuted because of the color of their skin.”
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
