Independent
US election
Trump approves newest Republican spending deal — but Democrats have yet to weigh in

Trump and Elon Musk commanded Congress to derail bipartisan resolution and bring on shutdown

Alex Woodward
in New York
Thursday 19 December 2024 21:34 GMT
Elon Musk Demands Government Shutdown Until Trump Is Sworn In

House Republicans have struck a deal on a short-term funding bill 24 hours after Elon Musk and Donald Trump derailed a resolution and steered the government into a shutdown the weekend before Christmas.

News of a newly hashed-out deal arrived Thursday after the world’s wealthiest person and the incoming president commanded members of Congress to reject a bipartisan stopgap funding bill as lawmakers prepared to vote.

Trump hailed “SUCCESS” in Washington, D.C., and called on lawmakers to vote in support “tonight.”

But congressional Democrats remain in the dark, and it’s unclear what’s inside a deal that Trump’s billionaire deputy blew up hours earlier.

House Republicans “have come to a very good Deal for the American People,” according to a statement from Trump.

“The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes,” he added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is steering Republicans towards a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown
House Speaker Mike Johnson is steering Republicans towards a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown (AP)

Trump had called on lawmakers to abolish the debt ceiling, a limit set by lawmakers to determine how much money the federal government can borrow to pay its bills. It was last raised in 2023 through January 1, 2025.

A new deal would extend the “very unnecessary” ceiling through January 30, 2027, Trump said.

“Now we can Make America Great Again, very quickly, which is what the People gave us a mandate to accomplish,” Trump said.

Trump had said that the country would be “far better off closing up for a period of time” than agreeing to a deal that was supported by both Republicans and Democrats until Musk spent Wednesday firing off dozens of social media posts condemning the deal and threatening to fund primary challengers against Republicans who voted for it.

“‘Shutting down’ the government (which doesn’t actually shut down critical functions btw) is infinitely better than passing a horrible bill,” Musk said.

Congress has until midnight Friday to approve a spending bill that would avert a government shutdown, with potential employee furloughs and service interruptions across federal agencies.

Republican House Speaker Johnson had hammered out a deal that extended government funding at its current levels until March, more than a month into Trump’s administration and a new Congress.

This is a developing story

