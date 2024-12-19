Trump approves newest Republican spending deal — but Democrats have yet to weigh in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

House Republicans have struck a deal on a short-term funding bill 24 hours after Elon Musk and Donald Trump derailed a resolution and steered the government into a shutdown the weekend before Christmas.

News of a newly hashed-out deal arrived Thursday after the world’s wealthiest person and the incoming president commanded members of Congress to reject a bipartisan stopgap funding bill as lawmakers prepared to vote.

Trump hailed “SUCCESS” in Washington, D.C., and called on lawmakers to vote in support “tonight.”

But congressional Democrats remain in the dark, and it’s unclear what’s inside a deal that Trump’s billionaire deputy blew up hours earlier.

House Republicans “have come to a very good Deal for the American People,” according to a statement from Trump.

“The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes,” he added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is steering Republicans towards a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown ( AP )

Trump had called on lawmakers to abolish the debt ceiling, a limit set by lawmakers to determine how much money the federal government can borrow to pay its bills. It was last raised in 2023 through January 1, 2025.

A new deal would extend the “very unnecessary” ceiling through January 30, 2027, Trump said.

“Now we can Make America Great Again, very quickly, which is what the People gave us a mandate to accomplish,” Trump said.

Trump had said that the country would be “far better off closing up for a period of time” than agreeing to a deal that was supported by both Republicans and Democrats until Musk spent Wednesday firing off dozens of social media posts condemning the deal and threatening to fund primary challengers against Republicans who voted for it.

“‘Shutting down’ the government (which doesn’t actually shut down critical functions btw) is infinitely better than passing a horrible bill,” Musk said.

Congress has until midnight Friday to approve a spending bill that would avert a government shutdown, with potential employee furloughs and service interruptions across federal agencies.

Republican House Speaker Johnson had hammered out a deal that extended government funding at its current levels until March, more than a month into Trump’s administration and a new Congress.

This is a developing story