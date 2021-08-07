Donald Trump is gearing up for another presidential run, according to his former press secretary, Sean Spicer.

“He’s in,” Mr Spicer told the Washington Examiner in an interview ahead of the October publication of his new book, Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America.

“A couple of months ago I wasn’t sure,” he told the Examiner of Trump’s White House ambitions. “Now, there needs to be something that will keep him out.”

Mr Spicer, who spent six months briefing reporters and advising Trump before resigning in July 2017, is arguably best known for his blunders, flustered frustration and subsequent portrayal by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live. He followed his stint in the White House with an appearance on Dancing With the Stars, two books and a gig on Newsmax TV, where he currently hosts the show Spicer & Co.

He told the Examiner that “Trump has banked $102 million, lost weight, and has kept his approval ratings high”, the newspaper reported.

Mr Trump has endorsed MrSpicer’s latest book, published by Humanix, writing: “Radical Nation makes it clear what is at stake. If you want to Save America you must read this – it is MAGA all the way.”

According to book details on the publisher’s site, “Radical Nation is a bold grassroots agenda for defending America against the Progressives’ Social agenda. Featuring powerful stories that will move you and keep you riveted, this book will channel conservatives (sic) discouragement, anger, and betrayal into meaningful action to keep America free, strong, and secure for our children and grandchildren.”

A career political aide, Mr Spicer is not the only one signaling an upcoming Trump run. Former chief of staff Mark Meadows said last month in a Newsmax interview: “We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight ... I’m not authorised to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this ... we wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket.”