A bronze statue of Donald Trump was unveiled in South Dakota on Saturday to a half-empty auditorium, while protesters gathered outside.

Trump’s life-size likeness is the latest addition to The City of Presidents in Rapid City, a privately funded arts project that produces statues of all sitting presidents.

Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson attended the ceremony and sent a special video message to the president.

“Mr. President, we are here in Rapid City, we are just about ready to unveil your statue,” Johnson said, before handing off to a young woman named Samantha.

“President Trump, sir, thank you so much for everything you are doing for our country,” Samantha said. “We are really grateful for you out here in South Dakota, clearly.”

open image in gallery Congressman Dusty Johnson smiles and gives the thumbs up next to a woman named Samantha as they unveil a statue of Donald Trump to a half-empty auditorium in Rapid City, South Dakota ( Rep Dusty Johnson/ X )

Johnson then lifted the camera to show the auditorium, with multiple empty seats. Those in attendance cheered.

Trump later shared the video message on his Truth Social page but did not comment further.

At the ceremony, Johnson was joined by Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun and the artist behind the statue, Jim Maher, who admitted he was not the biggest fan of Trump – and that he had taken time to consider if he would make the statue.

open image in gallery A statue of Donald Trump is unveiled in Rapid City, South Dakota. The auditorium was half-filled and a protest took place nearby ( Rep Dusty Johnson/ X )

“Like I said in my remarks, I have kind of a moderate view of it,” Maher told the Rapid City Journal. “I appreciate some of the things he’s done, but I’m not crazy about him like some people are, so I thought I could do a good job, a fair job.”

According to local outlets, during the ceremony, around 100 protesters gathered at Main Street Square.

Johnson referenced the group in his remarks, telling the audience that each of the presidents already on Rapid City's streets "were opposed by and hated by millions."

open image in gallery Rep Duty Johnson (center right) and other Rapid City town officials at the unveiling of a statue of Donald Trump ( Rep Dusty Johnson/ X )

"Now we don't erect these statues to focus on those differences. We erect these statues instead to celebrate the unity and the achievements of their time," Johnson said, per the Journal.

He added that while “most statues are history. This one feels more like current events.”

The City of Presidents—a nonpartisan arts project—began in 2000 to honor all U.S. presidents. Statues line the streets in downtown Rapid City.

Trump’s statue will be housed at the Rapid City Visitor Center for the summer season beginning on May 5, before being moved to a permanent location in the city.