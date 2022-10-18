Fox News suggests Trump’s Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source acquitted
A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign’s links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI.
A jury returned four not-guilty verdicts against Igor Danchenko in a damaging verdict for special counsel John Durham’s three-year probe into possible misconduct by law enforcement’s investigation into the former president’s ties to Moscow.
Mr Durham, who was appointed by Mr Trump’s then-Attorney General Bill Barr, has now brought two cases to court, both of which have failed to secure a single guilty verdict.
Mr Danchenko, who did not even put on a defence case, was originally charged with five counts of lying to the FBI, but a judge threw out one count last week.
Fox News host Neil Cavuto told his audience on the right-wing channel that Mr Durham’s investigation seemed to have “fizzled.”
“You have to wonder if this is Durham’s swan song. There was great expectation here. It’s just fizzled,” Cavuto admitted on air after the verdict was returned in Alexandria, Virginia.
And he added: “I’m wondering in the case of Merrick Garland by not intruding in the case, he’s letting - not that Durham’s imploding, not that I want to imply that – but that this whole case might be imploding.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies