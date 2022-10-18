Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign’s links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI.

A jury returned four not-guilty verdicts against Igor Danchenko in a damaging verdict for special counsel John Durham’s three-year probe into possible misconduct by law enforcement’s investigation into the former president’s ties to Moscow.

Mr Durham, who was appointed by Mr Trump’s then-Attorney General Bill Barr, has now brought two cases to court, both of which have failed to secure a single guilty verdict.

Mr Danchenko, who did not even put on a defence case, was originally charged with five counts of lying to the FBI, but a judge threw out one count last week.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto told his audience on the right-wing channel that Mr Durham’s investigation seemed to have “fizzled.”

“You have to wonder if this is Durham’s swan song. There was great expectation here. It’s just fizzled,” Cavuto admitted on air after the verdict was returned in Alexandria, Virginia.

And he added: “I’m wondering in the case of Merrick Garland by not intruding in the case, he’s letting - not that Durham’s imploding, not that I want to imply that – but that this whole case might be imploding.”