Trump aide Stephen Miller reverses and agrees to cooperate with Capitol riot committee
Former aide is suing to block committee from getting his phone records
Donald Trump’s former speechwriter and top aide on the issue of immigration, Stephen Miller, will appear before the Jan 6 committee on Thursday.
The surprise announcement comes as Mr Miller is separately seeking to block the committee’s efforts to obtain his phone records via a lawsuit. The Associated Press first reported news of his plans.
More follows...
