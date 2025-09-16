CNN analyst says Trump looking at ways to outlaw Democratic party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump could be plotting to outlaw the Democratic Party in the wake of the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, according to one analyst.

CNN’s Jamal Simmons said recent comments made by Trump and the White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, were “absolutely a concern” regarding the future of the two-party system in the United States.

Appearing with Kaitlan Collins on The Source to discuss the political impact of Kirk's assassination, Simmons said: “The president’s deputy chief of staff came out today and called the Democratic Party an extremist organization, after the president said that he was going to take action against extremist organizations. Therefore, the question arises in my mind: Is the president of the United States going to outlaw the Democratic Party? Is that where we’re headed?

“Is the president of the United States going to unleash the Justice Department on the Democratic Party?”

Asked if that was his concern, Simmons said: “It’s absolutely a concern. This president has shown he is willing to use the Department of Justice to go after his political enemies.

“It raises very real questions about a two-party democratic system in this country.”

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing, at least one commentator says Donald Trump may be trying to outlaw his opposition ( AFP/Getty )

On Monday, senior figures in the Trump administration claimed – without presenting public evidence – that the killing was the result of an organized left-wing terror plot. They vowed to go after the groups behind it.

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organised campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” said Miller, who appeared on a special episode of Kirk’s podcast, which United States Vice President JD Vance hosted.

During the show, Vance also said "left-wing extremism" was "part of the reason" Kirk was killed.

Last week, Trump said he wanted to take “revenge” on Democrats at the ballot box, which at least suggests he still believes the party will be his election opponents, before adding: “The radicals on the left are the problem, and they're vicious and they're horrible, and they're politically savvy.”

In an August interview, Miller said, “The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization.”

“The Democrat Party does not fight for, care about, or represent American citizens. It is an entity devoted exclusively to the defence of hardened criminals, gangbangers, and illegal alien killers and terrorists.”