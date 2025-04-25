Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a sudden reversal, the Trump administration said on Friday it would restore visas to thousands of foreign students studying in the United States, after revoking them for having minor infractions on their records.

During a federal court hearing for one of the many lawsuits levied against the administration for its recent student visa policy, a Justice Department attorney said they working to “provide a framework” for record terminations, but until then would restore visas.

“ICE is developing a policy that will provide a framework for [Student and Exchange Visitor Program] record terminations,” the attorney said. “Until such a policy is issued, the SEVIS records for plaintiff(s) in this case (and other similarly situated plaintiffs) will remain active or shall be reactivated if not currently active.”

Friday’s reversal arrives as dozens of federal judges across the country have ordered the Trump administration to reinstate student visas, declaring the practice of mass cancelling student visas in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System unlawful.

Students across the country had been protesting the Trump administration’s crackdown on student visas ( AFP via Getty Images )

Officials in the administration have revoked visas for more than 1,500 students across the country in recent weeks, a move that arrived weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to cancel visas for students who participated in political protests, specifically pro-Palestinian protests.

Recent visa cancellations appeared to arise from foreign students with minor infractions on their records, such as a DUI.

Students, graduate students and professors had shared stories of immigration law enforcement officials showing up to their homes or in public to inform them they were being deported due to their revoked visa status.

The Trump administration’s crackdown struck fear in international students at colleges and universities across the country who rely on student visas to study in the U.S.

But on Thursday afternoon, some international students who had terminated visa status noticed their records were suddenly restored with no explanation, immigration attorneys told NBC News.

The Justice Department lawyer said ICE will no longer “modify” a student’s visa record based solely on National Crime Information Center records, which they had cross-referenced with visas to issue terminations.

But the attorney contended that ICE maintains authority to terminate visas “for other reasons,” such as if a student engages in other unlawful activity or fails to keep their legal status after the record is reactivated.

It’s unclear how the administration will move forward in handling student visas, leaving foreign students relieved only for the moment.