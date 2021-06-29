Trump supporter warns CNN civil war is coming in alarming live segment

A Donald Trump supporter warned CNN that civil war was coming if the former president was not reinstated to the White House in an alarming live segment.

A string of Mr Trump’s supporters spoke with the news network at his campaign-style rally in Ohio and still refused to accept his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden.

One supporter, who identified himself as Ron, supported the fringe but growing right-wing conspiracy theory that Mr Trump could be back in the Oval Office this summer.

“He’s coming back soon, and you guys are going down,” he told reporter Donnie O’Sullivan, who covers far-right extremism for the network.

“The military already knows it was a fraud. He won by over 80 per cent.”

And he added: “He’s coming back before the middle of August.”

When asked what would take place when that does not happen, Ron replied: “We’re going to be in a civil war because the militia will be taking over.”

Mr Trump continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite the allegation being repeatedly debunked and rejected in courtrooms across the US, including the US Supreme Court.

The one-term president has refused to confirm if he will run again in 2024, but has repeatedly hinted that he may try and secure the GOP nomination again.

Another supporter told CNN that Mr Trump should still be president and that he had not been defeated by Mr Biden last November.

“He didn’t lose. He didn’t lose. I know he didn’t lose,” they said.

Mr O’Sullivan then asked another person about their “Trump won” shirt, and which election it referred to.

“It’s about all of them, and 2020, and the next one,” she said.

A member of the Proud Boys refused to speak to the network, but a member of the Three Percenters agreed and denied that the 6 January Capitol riot was a stain the Mr Trump’s presidency.

The man admitted he had been at the Capitol, but denied he had entered it during the insurrection that left five people dead.

“Didn’t go in. None of that stuff. I don’t believe in tearing up the Capitol,” he added.