Trump live updates: Supreme Court demands Maryland dad sent to El Salvador prison by mistake be returned
Kilmar Abrego Garcia removed to Central American mega-prison despite deportation protection in ‘administrative error’
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump’s administration must “facilitate” the return of a wrongfully deported Maryland father sent to a brutal El Salvador jail.
ICE agents deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia last month, despite a court order blocking his removal from the country.
Officials conceded this occurred due to an “administrative error,” insisting it was impossible to bring him back.
Meanwhile, U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, giving up more than half of their historic gains from the previous day as Trump’s trade war continues to spread confusion.
The S&P 500 ended the day down 3.45 percent, cutting into the 9.5 percent surge that followed the president's pause of many global
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.54 percent
The president urged the world to “be cool” earlier this week as his sweeping import taxes took effect, crashing global markets.
Just four hours later, tariffs on most nations for 90 days while increasing levies on imports from China, which has since retaliated in kind.
Breaking: China raises levies to 125% on US as Trump trade war escalates
Beijing has increased its tariffs on American imports to 125 percent, raising the stakes in a trade war that threatens to up-end global supply chains.
The hike, hitting back against Donald Trump's decision to hike duties on Chinese goods to a whopping 145 percent, will come into effect on Saturday.
Reacting to the news, the U.S. dollar index fell 1.2 percent to 99.50, marking its lowest level since April 2022.
As quoted by state broadcaster CCTV, Chinese President Xi Jinping said: “There are no winners in a trade war, and going against the world will only lead to self-isolation.”
He added: “For over 70 years, China’s development has relied on self-reliance and hard work – never on handouts from others, and it is not afraid of any unjust suppression.”
China's mission to the World Trade Organisation said it had filed an additional complaint to the trade body over U.S. tariffs.
Trump admits concern over tariff transition ‘costs’ and threatens return of higher levies as gold prices soar
The president’s admission yesterday that the United States will face “transition cost and transition problems” as a result of his global tariff plan appears to be the reason gold prices have soared to record highs this morning amid a sell-off on global stock markets.
Experts say investors are rushing to “safe-haven” assets as Trump again threatened to impose the full rate of his “reciprocal” levies if countries fail to strike a deal with him within 90 days.
“There will always be transition difficulty – but in history, it was the biggest day in history, the markets,” he said on Thursday.
“So we’re very, very happy with the way the country is running. We’re trying to get the world to treat us fairly.
“We think we are in very good shape. We think we are doing very well. Again, there will be a transition cost and transition problems, but in the end, it’s going to be a beautiful thing.”
London’s FTSE 100 has meanwhile opened 0.76 percent higher in early trading, easing any worries that it would follow last night’s S&P 500 into the red.
China raises levies to 125% on US as Trump trade war escalates: Live
Truth Social: Trump mourns Hudson River helicopter tragedy and threatens Mexico over water supply
The president has paid tribute to the six people who were killed when their helicopter went down in New York City’s Hudson River yesterday, also taking up a gripe with Mexico over its alleged violations of a water treaty that he says is leaving South Texas parched.
Supreme Court orders Maryland dad Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to US
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled Donald Trump’s administration must “facilitate” the return of a wrongfully deported Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia imprisoned in a brutal El Salvador jail.
With no noted dissents, Thursday’s unsigned order from the nation’s high court states that the administration “should be prepared to share what it can concerning the steps it has taken and the prospect of further steps.”
A lower court judge who ordered Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States must now “clarify” the ruling, “with due regard to the deference owed to the executive branch in the conduct of foreign affairs,” the justices noted.
That order “properly requires the government to ‘facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador, and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador,” according to the court’s decision.
“The intended scope of the term ‘effectuate’ in the District Court’s order is, however, unclear, and may exceed the District Court’s authority.”
A separate statement from the court’s three liberal justices said “the proper remedy is to provide Abrego Garcia with all the process to which he would have been entitled had he not been unlawfully removed to El Salvador.”
Alex Woodward reports.
