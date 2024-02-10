Trump claims he ‘saw migrant stealing a refrigerator’ at chaotic NRA rally: Live
Mr Trump made the remarks while speaking at a National Rifle Association event
Supreme Court Justice Kagan questions Colorado ruling to disqualify Trump
On Friday, Former President Donald J Trump gave a rambling speech in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he told a crowd of supporters he recently killed the border security deal, saw a migrant stealing a refrigerator and claimed the state’s name would be changed if he isn’t elected president.
The remarks followed a speech Mr Trump gave the night prior in Las Vegas, Nevada, in which he told the crowd he wished the general election could be held on Tuesday after he won the state’s Republican caucus. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley lost to “none of these candidates”.
Her campaign spokesperson said the election was rigged in Mr Trump’s favour and Ms Haley is focused on winning the election in her home state of South Carolina. Mr Trump is currently leading the polls in that contest.
In Pennsylvania, the former president boasted about his record of doing “nothing” on guns during his administration, while speaking at the National Rifle Association’s Great American Outdoor Show, his first campaign stop in the state. The former president has previously said that mass shootings are a mental health problem.
The next two primary elections are in South Carolina and Michigan at the end of the month.
Mr Trump says Pennsylvania will change its name if he isn’t elected president
While speaking at a National Rifle Association event in Pennsylvania, Mr Trump told a crowd of supporters that the state would change its name if he isn’t elected president.
See the remarks below:
