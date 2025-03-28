Trump’s newest law firm target is where FBI foe Robert Mueller once worked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is now looking to punish the WilmerHale law firm, which is the same company where Robert Mueller worked before he took on the role of special counsel to investigate the president's ties to Russia.

As he has done to other law firms that have acted against him, Trump's latest executive order kills all of the contracts WilmerHale held with the government and suspends the security clearances of its employees, according to the New York Times.

His order also prohibits WilmerHale employees from entering federal buildings, communicating with federal workers, and being hired at government agencies.

Other law firms Trump has targeted with executive order punishments — like Paul, Weiss, Wharton, Rifkind & Garrison — have opted to cut a deal with the president to do unpaid work for him to avoid the restrictions.

Trump's order makes clear that it was issued in part as a response to Mueller's investigation, which it calls "one of the most partisan investigations in American history."

Muller resigned from his position at WilmerHale to lead the investigation after Trump's deputy attorney general appointed him as special counsel in the investigation. He retired from the law firm in 2021.

"WilmerHale rewarded Robert Mueller and his colleagues," the order says, and adds that "Mueller's investigation epitomizes the weaponization of government, yet WilmerHale claimed he 'embodies the highest value of our firm and profession.'"

In addition to taking issue with Mueller's history at the firm, Trump's order also complains about the firm's diversity efforts and its representation of clients who are suing the Trump administration over transgender rights and immigration issues, among others.

WilmerHale said in a statement that it planned to pursue "all appropriate remedies to this unlawful order."

On Friday, WilmerHale and Jenner & Bock — another law firm Trump targeted in his executive order with ties to Mueller — filed lawsuits opposing Trump's order.

They are the second and third law firms to sue Trump over his punishing executive order. Perkins Cole was the first, and its lawsuit resulted in a temporary block of Trump's order.

Lawyers representing Jenner & Bock argued in their lawsuit that Trump's order is unconstitutional and was meant to “chill” their work.

“These efforts to single out those who sue the government, to undermine the attorney-client relationship, to deter protected speech adverse to the Administration’s policy agenda, and to punish citizens for their associations are irreconcilable with the Constitution,” attorneys representing the firm said in its court filing.

WilmerHale's lawsuit alleges that Trump's order will "inevitably cause extensive, lasting damage to WilmerHale's current and future business prospects" and its ability to represent clients that want its services, according to the filing.

It also notes that Trump's order is solely a punishment for the firm's ties to Mueller.

“While most litigation requires discovery to unearth retaliatory motive, the Order makes no secret of its intent to punish WilmerHale for its past and current representations of clients before the Nation’s courts and for its perceived connection to the views that Mr. Mueller expressed as Special Counsel,” the filing said.