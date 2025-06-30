Tariffs got claws: Cost of cat food set to skyrocket under Trump’s import plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s global tariffs may be set to hit an unexpected group hard: cat owners.

A week after Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariff plan went into effect on “Liberation Day” on April 2, the president abruptly announced a 90-day pause to refocus his trade war on China.

The U-turn offered reprieve to dozens of countries, including Thailand, the largest foreign supplier of pet food to the U.S., which faced a steep 36 percent tariff on its exports to the American market. In 2024, the U.S. imported 392 million kilograms of cat and dog food.

Now, the 90-day pause, which caps import taxes at 10 percent for most nations, is set to end.

If no deal is struck between Bangkok and Washington by the July 9 deadline and tariffs return to the 36 percent rate announced in April, pet food prices could rise on American shelves, leaving animal owners to shoulder the cost.

open image in gallery Americans could face higher costs for cat food and other pet food products as producers pass on price increases caused by Trump’s tariffs ( Getty Images )

In that scenario, Thai pet food producers have warned they may be forced to suspend shipments to the U.S. market.

“We need to pause shipping to the U.S. unless something changes,” Chatchai Lertviwatkul of S.I.P. Siam Inter Pacific told The New York Times. “Our customers can’t increase the prices that much at retail.”

While Trump has shown no signs of having made progress toward his goal of making 90 trade deals in 90 days, Thai officials appeared hopeful that they could negotiate a reduction before the moratorium expires.

Thailand’s commerce minister Pichai Naripthaphan said earlier this month that trade talks with the U.S. are making good progress, adding he expects “a 10 percent tariff” for the nation.

open image in gallery President Trump’s 90 day pause from ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs is due to end on July 9 ( Getty )

Even the 10 percent baseline tariff imposed by Trump almost three months ago has proved challenging for Thai pet food exporters.

Lertviwatkul said that any significantly higher rate would force the company to shift its focus to customers in Asia.

Meanwhile, Lertviwatkul said that pet food producers feel powerless while they await a resolution between the two nations.

“We need to see how the Thai government will negotiate,” he said. “There’s nothing much we can do.”

Tanut Totup, CEO of Bluefalo Petcare, told The Times that despite the looming tariffs on Thai goods, the steep levies imposed on Chinese imports have allowed his company to benefit from the trade war.

The 54-year-old said that Trump’s tariff threats accelerated plans to export products to the U.S.

“The thing is that we couldn’t compete with China, but now we can,” he said. “As long as Thailand’s tariff is lower than China’s, we’re okay.”