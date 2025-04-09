Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While MAGA world treated Donald Trump’s sudden about-face on his “Liberation Day” tariffs as a masterful gambit and proof of the president’s “Art of the Deal” prowess, Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino injected a dose of reality on Wednesday.

“Let’s be clear,” Gasparino noted just moments after the 90-day pause on most of the president's so-called “reciprocal” tariffs was announced. “It is the White House who capitulated.”

Following a week-long global market meltdown in response to Trump's sweeping tariffs on the majority of the world, the president abruptly reversed course on Wednesday afternoon. While he escalated the trade war against China by raising its import taxes to 125 percent, Trump said that beyond the 10 percent across-the-board tariffs he handed down last week, he was pausing the rest of the levies he announced on “Liberation Day.”

After insisting in a Truth Social post that the reversal was due to dozens of countries coming to the table to renegotiate their trade agreements with the United States, Trump essentially admitted a short time later that it was primarily due to the panic in financial markets.

“I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line. They were getting yippy, you know, they were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

He added: “I was watching the bond market. It’s very tricky. If you look at it now, it’s beautiful. The bond market right now is beautiful. But I saw last night where people were getting a little queasy.”

Fox Business senior correspondent Charles Gasparino said that it was the "White House who capitulated" on tariffs and that Donald Trump didn't "outsmart" anyone. ( Fox News )

With the Dow Jones and other stock indexes surging on the news of the paused tariffs in the wake of Trump’s decision, hosts and commentators at Fox News – who had staunchly backed Trump and his trade policy amid growing fears of recession – showered praise on the president for reversing course. “The bottom line is Donald Trump is back!” crowed Fox Business host David Asman,

Gasparino, however, pointed out that the president backed down when push came to shove – even though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent boldly claimed that this three-month pause was the president’s plan all along.

“Let’s be clear what happened, who capitulated here and why,” the conservative Fox personality noted. “You know, I don’t want to say this because I am a patriot, I am an American, but it is the White House who capitulated based on everything I hear and all of my sources.”

Gasparino continued: “The reason why is because of the bond market and what happened last night. Scott Bessent knows this better than anybody when you have yields on 10-year [bonds] rising to five percent, stuff starts shutting down and you have the lending market screwed up.”

Indeed, coming into the day on Wednesday, there were growing concerns about the U.S. Treasury bond market plunging amid the tariff-fueled crash, sparking fears that the nation could soon find itself in a debt crisis.

“I want to tell you right now that Donald Trump outsmarted the world,” Gasparino said after Bessent held a press conference outside the White House. “Trust me. I'm an American, I support my president. But that's not really what happened here, from what I understand.”

While crediting Trump with “some art of the deal here” because the president had placed “China in the corner,” the Fox Business reporter reiterated that the main reason Trump stepped back from the tariff cliff was because the economy was on the verge of collapsing.

“Make no mistake about it, you cannot divorce this decision right here from what happened last night,” he concluded. “It's the bond market and the sort of lending markets that's the plumbing of the economy. And those markets were imploding last night, and that's why we have a 90-day freeze. Let's see if those markets improve.”