Trump set to impose tariffs up to 70 percent on dozens of nations
The president didn’t specify which countries would be affected
President Donald Trump is set to resume tariffs of up to 70 percent on dozens of countries, as many trade deals have not materialized.
Trump said the White House would be sending out about “10 or 12” letters on Friday to countries where trade deals are not yet in place ahead of the July 9 deadline.
The president didn’t specify which countries in his remarks to reporters Thursday evening.
“So we’re going to start sending letters out to various countries starting tomorrow,” Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after returning from a rally in Iowa, according to The New York Times.
“They’ll range in value from maybe 60 or 70 percent tariffs to 10 and 20 percent tariffs.”
In April, Trump put a 90-day pause on the “reciprocal” tariffs he had announced on so-called “Liberation Day” after the move spooked the stock market.
More follows
