Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple iPhones and 50% on EU products starting June 1

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 50 percent import tax on anything brought into the U.S. from the European Union and is warning that he will unilaterally slap a 25 percent tariff on any Apple products unless the most valuable technology company in the United States begins manufacturing iPhones inside the country.

Trump took to Truth Social to repeat his oft-stated false claim that the European Union was formed “for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on trade” and complained that the 27-member bloc “has been very difficult to deal with” because of what he called “powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more.”

He groused further about how the U.S. runs a more than $250,000,000 trade deficit with the E.U. — an accurate number for manufactured goods but grossly overstated when the amount of services purchased from the U.S. are taken into account — calling it “totally unacceptable” and stating that trade talks with the E.U. are “going nowhere.”

He added: “Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s latest bellicose missive against America’s largest trading partner came just moments after he threatened to target America’s most valuable corporate citizen with a 25 percent tax on the the country’s most popular mobile phone unless it is fully manufactured within the U.S.

In a separate Truth Social post, he said he’d informed Apple CEO Tim Cook “long ago” that he “expect[s]” that the company iPhones destined for the U.S. market would be “manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else.”

“If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.,” he said.

Trump’s post appeared to be a tacit admission that importers and consumers, rather than foreign countries, are responsible for paying the tariffs he has imposed and threatened to impose.

The pair of early morning threats roiled American futures and global stock markets, which promptly fell in the moments after the posts were published.

The president’s threats to impose yet more taxes on American consumers is the latest episode in a roller coaster saga that began on April 2, when he took to the White House Rose Garden to announce what he called “liberation day” and impose massive import taxes on all imports coming into the U.S.

Subsequent announcements and retaliatory actions raised taxes on imports from China — America’s third-largest trading partner — to a whopping 154 percent, causing fears of a recession to grow rapidly among investors and analysts.

Trump later backed down and agreed to drop many of the tariffs down a 10 percent level, which is still higher than any set of import taxes in nearly a century, and earlier this month he claimed that the U.S. and China had agreed to deescalate the trade war he started just weeks earlier.

Yet the uncertainty caused by his on-again, off-again use of tariffs as a blunt instrument meant to coerce other countries and American companies into obeying his diktats have led anxious investors to seek shelter in other countries and the E.U., threatening the American dollar’s longtime status as the world’s reserve currency.

The ongoing tariff drama, combined with years of shoddy budgeting by the U.S. Congress — largely driven by Republicans’ insistence on regressive tax cuts combined with spending increases funded by more and more debt — pushed Moody’s to slash America’s credit rating for the first time in nearly a century last week.

The agency said it was bringing it down a notch to Aa1 from the highest triple-A rating over the government’s massive budget deficit and high interest rates.

With the move, Moody’s catches up with the other two major credit rating agencies, which both downgraded the U.S. some time ago.

Moody’s said in a statement that it did not see a real effort by the government to cut spending, and that it expected the nation’s fiscal performance to deteriorate compared with other highly developed economies.

It also noted that President Donald Trump’s tariffs will significantly hurt the nation's long-term growth, and that it expects the federal debt burden to rise to about 134 percent of GDP by 2035.

“This one-notch downgrade on our 21-notch rating scale reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns,” Moody’s said in a statement.