‘A real horror show’: Democrats on the Hill react to Trump’s proposed tariffs

Democrats reacted with consternation to Donald Trump’s vow to impose massive tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, saying that the president-elect has failed to grasp the potential consequences of his promises and is heading into a “real horror show.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN on Tuesday that Trump would face a “hugely negative reaction” from the tariffs from US citizens once the effects were felt at home and that he would be “held accountable.”

On Monday, the president-elect threatened to unilaterally impose large consumption taxes on Americans who purchase imported goods from three of the country’s top trading partners on the day he takes office – ostensibly with the aim of stopping drug smuggling.

The threatened tariffs would likely have major impacts on key sectors of the US economy, including the auto industry, crude oil and agriculture. The measures could also further drive inflation, hitting the American consumer.

“I think that the president-elect has failed to really face the practical consequences,” Blumenthal said, speaking on CNN News Central on Tuesday. “I think he’s heading toward a real horror show where the consequences can’t be squared with the promises he made.

He continued “When the practical consequences are known to consumers and when they see higher prices of goods, knowing how they feel about inflation… the reaction is going to be hugely negative.

open image in gallery Democratic Sentor Richard Blumenthal said that Trump would face a ‘hugely negative reaction’ once the effects of his proposed tariffs were felt at home in the US ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I think [Trump’s] gonna have to live with those consequences and be held accountable.”

Blumenthal’s fellow Democratic Senator, Brian Schatz, told reporters on Tuesday that he was also worried that Trump’s tariff plan would cause Americans to face higher prices for their goods and that the president-elect would be unimpeded with his actions.

open image in gallery Senator Brian Schatz said he was worried that Trump’s tariff plan would cause Americans to face higher prices for their goods

“Donald Trump has very few policy views over the last 20-30 years. This is the one that he seems to be most enthusiastic about,” Schatz said.

“This is, for him, a high principle. So I don’t think there’s any reason to think that he won’t go through with it. Also, the law is pretty clear. He has that authority.”

Democrats did their best to raise alarms about the tariffs in the run-up to election day. Vice President Kamala Harris insisted during her campaign that they would become, in essence, a “national sales tax” since the cost of the tariffs would fall on U.S. consumers rather than foreign companies.