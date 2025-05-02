America says it’s Trump’s economy (despite his constant blaming of Biden)
Donald Trump has consistently blamed Joe Biden for the turbulent stock market after the president triggered a global trade war with his tariffs
More Americans are saying the current economy is due to President Donald Trump than his predecessor Joe Biden, according to a new Gallup poll.
Trump has consistently blamed Biden for the turbulent stock market after the president triggered a global trade war with his tariffs.
As the president marked his first 100 days in office this week, nearly half of Americans (46 percent) surveyed in April believe that Trump is more responsible for the unstable economy, up 3 percent from March, according to Gallup. This compares to the 27 percent who blame Biden, which remained the same as March’s survey.
When asked whether both are equally responsible, 21 percent agreed.
Unsurprisingly, 75 percent of Democrats surveyed in April believe that Trump is responsible for the current state of the economy, compared to 55 percent of Republicans who believe it lies with Biden.
This week Trump claimed Biden was responsible for the stock market performance over the last two months after the Labor Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis found that the economy shrank by 0.3 percent during the first quarter of this year.
It marked the first drop in three years as Trump’s tariff policies disrupted businesses and their supply chains.
Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday to blame the former president for the dismal numbers, writing that what was transpiring was “Biden’s stock market, not Trump’s.”
“I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers,” he fumed. “Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’ This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”
At a rally marking his first 100 days in office Tuesday, Trump mentioned Biden’s name at least 20 times during his speech, according to the transcript.
And during his first 50 days in office, Trump mentioned his predecessor’s name at least 316 times, according to an analysis by The New York Times.
