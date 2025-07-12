Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump announces 30% tariffs on imports from the EU and Mexico

The fresh tariffs were announced in separate letters posted on Truth Social

Bhargav Acharya,Jarrett Renshaw
Saturday 12 July 2025 14:23 BST
Comments
Trump promises tariffs of up to 70 per cent on dozens of countries

President Donald Trump on Saturday imposed a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting on August 1 after weeks of negotiations with the key trading allies failed to reach a more comprehensive trade deal.

The fresh tariffs were announced in separate letters posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Trump issued new tariff announcements for a number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil, as well as a 50% tariff on copper.

The EU had hoped to reach a comprehensive trade agreement with the U.S. for the 27-country bloc.

The European Union had been bracing for the letter from Trump outlining his planned duties on the United States' largest trade and investment partner after a broadening of his tariff war in recent days.

The fresh tariffs were announced in separate letters posted on Truth Social on Saturday
The fresh tariffs were announced in separate letters posted on Truth Social on Saturday (AFP/Getty)

The EU initially hoped to strike a comprehensive trade agreement, including zero-for-zero tariffs on industrial goods, but months of difficult talks have led to the realization it will probably have to settle for an interim agreement and hope something better can still be negotiated.

The 27-country bloc is under conflicting pressures as powerhouse Germany urged a quick deal to safeguard its industry, while other EU members, such as France, have said EU negotiators should not cave into a one-sided deal on U.S. terms.

Trump's cascade of tariff orders since returning to the White House has begun generating tens of billions of dollars a month in new revenue for the U.S. government. U.S. customs duties revenue shot past $100 billion in the federal fiscal year through to June, according to U.S. Treasury data on Friday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in