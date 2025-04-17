Trump approval rating knocked as poll shows Americans trust Democrats with economy more than Republicans: Live
Gold prices begin to slip after reaching a new record amid ongoing uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariff strategy
Americans now trust Democrats with the economy over Republicans for the first time in years, amid ongoing uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff strategy
Gold prices began to slip in early trading on Thursday but remain up a significant 40 percent over 12 months, with investors continuing to flock to the safe-haven bullion.
The regular policy shifts have also put the Federal Reserve in a tricky position, its chairman Jerome Powell said.
Powell warned the tariffs, including the threat of 245 per cent duties on Chinese goods, were “significantly larger than anticipated” and would likely drive inflation up and slow economic growth.
Trump has since lashed out at the Fed chair in response, saying Powell was “always TOO LATE AND WRONG”.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is visiting the White House today, joining American trading partners from around the world in pushing for better terms after the president paused higher duties for 90 days last week.
The Trump administration has meanwhile hit out at Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen for trying to return a wrongly-deported Maryland resident to the U.S, labelling his mission to El Salvador “appalling and sad”.
Recap: Trump’s trade war will cause dilemma for the Fed, says chairman Jerome Powell
Here’s Josh Marcus with more background on the president’s attack on the Federal Reserve chairman just now.
Trump trade war means inflation and labor dilemma for the Fed, says chairman
Trump hits out at Fed chair
Donald Trump has hit out at the Federal Reserve chair, saying that his “termination cannot come fast enough”.
In a Chicago speech Jerome Powell warned the “significantly larger than expected” tariffs could drive inflation back up.
He also said the central bank would see how the economy reacts before shifting interest rates from their current 4.25-4.5 percent range.
Trump said the European Central Bank was expected to cut interest rates, with a decision due on Thursday, and said the Fed should have also lowered rates “long ago”.
“The ECB is expected to cut interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, ‘Too Late’ Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete ‘mess!’” he said on social media.
“Oil prices are down, groceries (even eggs!) are down, and the USA is getting RICH ON TARIFFS. Too Late should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough!”
Republicans less trusted on economy than Democrats for first time in years
For the first time in years, American trust the Democrats more on the economy than they do Republicans.
A new survey from Morning Consult shows 46 percent of Americans believe Democrats are handling the economy better, compared to 43 percent who believe Republicans are doing better.
It’s the first time since May 2021 where more people have trusted Democratic lawmakers with the economy over Republicans.
It follows a CBS News/YouGov poll which found Donald Trump’s personal economic approval rating had dropped four points from March, with 60 percent of respondents saying they disapproved of his tariffs.
On April 2, Trump announced blanket 10 per cent tariffs for most U.S. trading partners and higher reciprocal tariffs on dozens more.
Then last week, he paused the higher tariffs in response to the bond market, while ratcheting up duties on Chinese goods to 145 percent.
Analysis: How Harvard drew a line against Donald Trump
John Bowen has examined the escalating conflict between the White House and Harvard University:
This week, America’s oldest educational institution defied the Trump administration.
Harvard’s president Alan Garber issued a defiant statement on Monday stating that the university wouldn’t accept a list of demands from the Trump administration he said amounted to a federal takeover of the institution.
The Trump administration had demanded the university cooperate with federal agencies engaged in prosecuting and, in the case of foreign-born students, targeting for deportation, college students who engaged in a broad range of activities in opposition to the Israeli government’s siege of Gaza. It also would have forced Harvard to end diversity-based hiring policies.
“No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach,” wrote Harvard’s president.
The framework of resistance is beginning to form. And one of the biggest names in Democratic politics is throwing himself behind it.
Trump administration says Harvard could lose right to enrol foreign students
The Department of Homeland Security has demanded details of Harvard University’s foreign students’ “illegal “activities or risk losing the ability to enrol any foreign students.
In the escalating dispute between the Trump administration and Harvard, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the department was cancelling two grants worth more than $2.7 million while accusing the institution of “bending the knee to antisemitism”.
Noem said she wrote a letter to Harvard demanding records on what she called the "illegal and violent activities" of Harvard's foreign student visa holders by April 30.
"And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," Noem said in a statement.
Earlier this week the university defied the White House, saying it would not enact a long list of demands issued by the administration, saying it would “not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights”.
Fed won't shift interest rates until it has 'clarity' on tariff impact
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank wants to wait and see what effect higher tariffs have on the U.S. economy before making any changes to interest rates.
Powell said in a speech in Chicago that the effects of the Trump administration’s “substantial policy changes” in immigration, regulation, fiscal policy and trade were still evolving, “and their effects on the economy remain highly uncertain”.
“The level of the tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated,” he said on Wednesday evening.
“The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth.”
Powell said the central bank wants to see what happens before shifting interest rates from current levels.
“As that great Chicagoan Ferris Bueller once noted, "Life moves pretty fast." For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to our policy stance.”
Why gold is seen as ‘safe haven’ investment
Gold prices are down slightly at the start of trading today, but are still up 11 per cent over the month and a whopping 40 per cent over 12 months.
Those are big gains for what is seen as a ‘safe’ commodity, so why have we seen two record highs this week?
It’s exactly because of that safe status, amid the current global economic turmoil.
Investors have been grappling with worries over the escalating trade war between the United States and China, which intensified after both economies imposed tit-for-tat tariffs.
Uncertainties over higher tariffs - announced, introduced, and then quickly paused last week - have also caused market jitters.
Trump hosting Italy’s PM for trade talks today
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is meeting with President Donald Trump later today, joining the procession of visits to the White House from U.S. trading partners hoping for better deals on tariffs.
Meloni is hoping to convince Trump that a “zero for zero” trade deal with the EU is better than the planned 20 percent tariffs on the bloc’s exports.
"Most certainly, I am well aware of what I represent, and what I am defending,” Meloni said this week in Rome.
The EU Commission has official authority over the bloc’s trade negotiations, but so far talks between the EU and the U.S. administration have seen little movement on the American side.
Fabian Zuleeg, chief economist at the European Policey Center, told AP that Meloni had “a very delicate mission” ahead of her.
“There is the whole trade agenda, and while she’s not officially negotiating, we know that Trump likes to have this kind of informal exchange, which in a sense is a negotiation. So it’s a lot on her plate."
Gold prices hit new record as uncertainties drive investment shift
Global share markets fell on Wednesday amid ongoing tariff uncertainty and due to news of U.S. restrictions on chip sales.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would take a wait-and-see approach on interest rates, while warning high tariffs would likely cause “high inflation and slower growth”.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7 percent by close on Wednesday, the S&P 500 dropped 2.2 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 3.1 percent.
But the uncertainties continued to draw investors to gold, which rose to $3,320.90 an ounce at close on Wednesday, up from $3,220.50.
Australian bank ANZ on Wednesday updated its forecast for gold to hit $3,600 an ounce by December, saying safe-haven demand for the asset would accelerate.
Watch: Donald Trump hugs mother of murdered Rachel Morin
In a special White House meeting, Donald Trump comforted Patty Morin, whose daughter was raped and murdered while out hiking. Her killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, a fugitive from El Salvador, was convicted of the crime.
Trump invited Mrs Morin to the White House as part of his push to defend his strict deportation policies.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments