Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump imposes tariffs on uninhabited islands and a US military base

President announces levies on Heard and McDonald Islands in the sub-Antarctic Indian Ocean

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington D.C.
Thursday 03 April 2025 03:54 BST
Comments
Trump calls himself handsome during 'Liberation Day' speech

President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on uninhabited islands and a U.S. military base on Wednesday as he announced his widespread levies.

Trump imposed tariffs on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands in the sub-Antarctic Indian Ocean, Axios noted.

The mostly barren UNESCO World Heritage site was featured on Trump’s list of areas that now face a minimum of 10 percent tariffs on U.S. imports, along with mainland Australia.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House. The list of areas facing levies included uninhabited islands and a U.S. military base
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House. The list of areas facing levies included uninhabited islands and a U.S. military base (AP)

“It takes around 10 days, depending on the weather, to get to Heard Island by ship from the port of Fremantle, near Perth in Western Australia,” according to the Australian Antarctic Program. The islands feature “penguin, seal and flying bird colonies, which include several species with conservation status at a national and international level.”

The 10 percent levy was also imposed on the British Indian Ocean Territory, which only counts U.S. and U.K. service members as its inhabitants at the Diego Garcia base.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in