Trump trying to distract from tariff ‘disaster’ by deploying military to border, says lawmaker: Live
Rep. Greg Casar accused Trump of attempting to ‘shift the news off his tariff disaster’ by suddenly authorizing the military to take control of public lands along the southern border
Reacting to the news that Donald Trump has authorized the military to take jurisdiction over public land along the southern border, Rep. Greg Casar accused the president of wanting to move on from the market turmoil caused by his chaotic tariffs rollout.
In a memorandum released late Friday, the president ordered a “phased implementation” to occupy a “limited sector of federal lands” at the U.S.-Mexico border, as chosen by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It can also be expanded at any time.
Casar, a Texas Democrat, wrote on X: “Trump wants to shift the news off his tariff economic disaster, so he’s deploying the military into our own country and targeting immigrants. Insane, an abuse of our military, and true to form.”
U.S. markets ended a turbulent week higher despite the escalating trade war against America’s trading partners that threatens to upend global supply chains. China increased its tariffs on American imports to 125% in retaliation for the 145% levy on its exports.
Reassuring statements from the Federal Reserve helped stocks, with the S&P 500 closing up 1.73%, the Nasdaq rose by 1.97%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.53%.
Trump replaces Obama’s White House portrait with painting of his own assassination attempt
Visitors to the White House on Friday were greeted with a new addition to the executive mansion’s art collection — a painting depicting the now-iconic photograph of President Donald Trump raising his fist just moments after a bullet grazed his ear in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.
White House staff installed the painting just outside the East Room, in the main foyer of the White House, at a location traditionally reserved for a painting depicting the most recent president to have his official portrait unveiled.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.
Trump moves Obama’s White House portrait to display his assassination attempt photo
Trump’s approval ratings take a beating amid the trade war
Eric Garcia writes:
President Donald Trump had perhaps one the biggest setbacks for his agenda this week. After a whipsaw performance in overnight markets on Tuesday evening, Trump blinked and announced a 90-day pause on his “reciprocal tariffs.”
Trump himself admitted this came after markets got “a little queasy.” It also came after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, arguably the most respected executive on Wall Street, warned that a recession was likely. It turns out that even as the Republican Congress and the courts largely stand by, one thing that can grind Trump to a halt: the bond market, which went haywire on Tuesday evening.
Read more:
Trump’s approval ratings take a beating amid the trade war
Will the bond market bring down Donald Trump like it did Liz Truss?
Alicja Hagopian writes:
US bond markets erupted on Wednesday as panicked investors scrambled to cash them in in the wake of Donald Trump's tariffs and the trade war that followed.
The yield, or interest rate, for US government 30-year bonds spiked - a possible indicator of economic downturn - forcing the US president to perform a dramatic U-turn that saw him announce a temporary pause on tariffs for all countries but China.
“The bond market is very tricky, I was watching it. But yeah, I saw last night where people were getting a little queasy,” said Mr Trump as he laid out a 90-day pause on retaliatory levies.
The humiliating backtrack has striking similarities with Liz Truss’s rapid downfall as prime minister - also prompted by the bond market response to her disastrous mini-budget.
Here The Independent looks at the financial turmoil caused by both and what it might mean for Mr Trump's future in the White House.
Will the bonds market bring down Donald Trump like it did Liz Truss?
BlackRock CEO thinks we might already be in a recession
As the stock market turbulence prompts fears that the U.S. could soon be in a recession, an investment management firm executive believes we’re already there.
President Donald Trump’s back-and-forth approach to his tariff policy — announcing an across-the-board tax one week and then pausing it the next — has caused the markets to go wild.
Kelly Rissman reports on comments made by Blackrock’s Larry Fink.
BlackRock CEO thinks we might already be in a recession
After he pulled the plug on tariffs, Trump brags in Oval Office that his billionaire pals made a killing
In a video clip circulating social media, President Donald Trump gleefully recounted how much money his billionaire pals made on the stock market after he suddenly suspended most of his worldwide tariffs.
Mary Papenfuss has the story.
Trump brags that billionaire pals made a killing after he pulled the plug on tariffs
Why Trump’s tariff pause has not stopped the risk of global recession
Rachel Clun reports:
Economic experts have told The Independent the risk of a global recession remains despite the 90-day delay in Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff increases.
Trump made an abrupt U-turn on Wednesday when he announced the three-month pause to all affected countries bar China, following economic meltdown and widespread backlash.
But Pau S Pujolas, who wrote a study that was cited by the Trump administration to justify the tariff hikes, says the president’s “recklessness” means it may be too little, too late.
Read on...
Why Trump’s tariff pause has not stopped the risk of global recession
Wall Street Journal says Trump is ‘making it up as he goes,’ hurting US and allies
Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal flamed Donald Trump in yet another critical editorial, this time accusing him of “making it up as he goes,” with his tariff decisions hurting the United States and its allies.
“You almost have to smile” when the president claims the shuddering economy is “all going according to plan,” scoffed the editorial Thursday.
The “reality is that Mr. Trump is making it up as he goes, and it would help if he had an actual strategy to deal with China.,” the newspaper added.
Mary Papenfuss reports.
Trump is ‘making it up as he goes,” hurting US, charges Wall Street Journal
Taiwan holds first tariff talks with United States
Taiwanese officials held their first tariff talks with U.S. officials on Friday, the island's government said on Saturday.
The two sides exchanged views on a video conference on reciprocal tariffs between Taiwan and the United States, non-tariff barriers to trade, and a number of other economic and trade issues, including export controls, Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations said in a statement.
Citing Trump, DOJ ends wastewater agreement in Black majority Alabama county
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that it is ending a settlement agreement regarding wastewater problems in a rural Alabama county where most residents are Black, closing an environmental justice probe launched by the Biden administration.
Justice Department officials said they were ending the agreement reached with the state regarding wastewater issues in Lowndes County. Federal officials said the decision follows President Donald Trump’s executive order forbidding federal agencies from pursuing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Read on...
DOJ ends environmental justice agreement in Alabama county citing Trump
Trump took cognitive test in annual physical. He says full report coming Sunday
President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Friday evening that as part of his annual physical, he took a cognitive test.
“I got every answer right,” he announced.
Read on...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments