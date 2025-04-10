Trump live updates: US stocks plunge day after historic soar in response to president’s 90-day tariffs pause
S&P 500 down five percent in midday trading, cutting into 9.5 percent surge that came on Wednesday after president paused many of his global tariffs
U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, giving up more than half of their historic gains from the previous day as President Donald Trump’s trade war continues to cause confusion.
The S&P 500 was down five percent in midday trading, cutting into the 9.5 percent surge that came on Wednesday after the president paused many of his global tariffs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.2 percent as of 12.10 p.m. E.T., and the Nasdaq composite decreased 5.7 percent.
UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja wrote in a report that Trump had blinked, “but the damage isn’t all undone.”
This comes after the president urged the world to “be cool” on Wednesday as his sweeping import taxes took effect, crashing global markets and sending shockwaves through the U.S. economy.
Minutes after trading began on Wall Street, he declared: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!”
But hours later, the president performed an extraordinary U-turn, pausing and reducing tariffs on most nations for 90 days while increasing levies on imports from China.
Markets surged. White House officials – who just one day earlier said Trump would never back down – claimed “this was his strategy all along” and “the art of the deal” at work.
Social media exploded with accusations that the president had orchestrated a reverse “pump and dump” scheme.
House passes budget framework in tense vote after Mike Johnson wins over conservatives
John Bowden writes:
The House voted on Thursday to pass a budget framework authored by Republicans in the Senate, after delays and negotiations between GOP leadership and hardline deficit hawks in their caucus.
Speaker Mike Johnson appeared at a joint press conference with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Thursday as the two tried to convince holdout conservative Republicans to back a Senate budget framework which does not include language guaranteeing that committee chairs will find at least $1.5trn in spending cuts.
Congress is seeking to pass a budget framework for the upcoming year that would begin the reconciliation process, which will combine the Senate-passed legislation with a framework passed by the House in February to create one bill that would then be passed by both chambers.
Read more:
House passes budget framework in tense vote after Johnson wins over conservatives
Trump says higher tariff rates may return if no deals are made
Trump said the previous higher tariff rates would return if he’s unable to strike a deal with certain countries.
WATCH: Trump insists ‘it’s all going to work out really well’ and admits to ‘transition costs’ to get new trade deals
WATCH: Hotel owner Donald Trump suggests farms and hotels might be allowed to keep undocumented employees
RFK Jr: 'We will know what has caused the autism epidemic'
Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed during Thursday’s cabinet meeting that “the autism rates have gone from now, most recent numbers, we think are going to be about one in 31, one in 12, so they're going up again from one in 10,000 when I was a kid.”
He added: “At your direction, we are going to know by September, we've launched a massive testing and research effort that's going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world.”
“By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we'll be able to eliminate those exposures,” he claimed.
Gabbard points to election integrity effort during cabinet meeting
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said during the cabinet meeting that she has “a long list of things that we're investigating. We have the best of the best going after this.”
“Election integrity being one of them, we have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections,” she added.
Four Democrats join Republicans to pass SAVE Act bill that requires proof of citizenship to vote
Alex Woodward writes:
The House of Representatives passed a measure that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, an effort to put into law one of Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting elections.
The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, passed by a vote of 220-208, with four Democratic members joining all Republicans present on Thursday.
The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy proposes amending the National Voter Registration Act to require states to obtain proof of citizenship in person from people who are registering to vote or updating their voter registration.
Read more:
Four House Democrats join Republicans to pass SAVE Act
Trump says his administrations will work with farmers on immigration
Speaking about deportations, Trump said during the cabinet meeting on Thursday, “We are going to work with farmers. If they have strong recommendations for their farms for certain people, we’re going to let them stay in for a while… we have to take care of our farmers and our hotels and various places where they need the people.”
Musk details DOGE savings and Gold Card release in cabinet meeting
Elon Musk attended the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, claiming that DOGE anticipates “savings in FY26 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion.”
“And I mean, and some of it is just absurd, like people getting unemployment insurance who haven't been born yet,” he added.
Musk also claimed that Trump’s so-called “Gold Card” would be operational “in the next week or so.”
“That's a pathway to citizenship into the United States,” Trump responded.
Trump insists ‘it’s all going to work out really well’ and admits to ‘transition costs’ to get new trade deals
Andrew Feinberg writes:
President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed continued optimism that his unprovoked trade war would bear fruit for American industries even as he acknowledged some negative consequences to financial markets in the near term.
Speaking at the outset of a cabinet meeting, Trump said he and his cabinet had been “talking about a lot of different things” and touted recent economic indicators showing inflation and interest rates on a downward trajectory.
He also described the turmoil in stock and bond markets that led to his abrupt decision to reverse massive increases in import taxes from nearly every country in the world as “a big day,” highlighting the record stock market gains in the hours after he announced the move.
Read more:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments