Trump to slap 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports as businesses brace for higher supply costs
President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that he will formally announce plans for the U.S. to implement tariffs of 25% on imports of steel and aluminum, the first salvo in what could be the beginning of a trade war.
The president spoke aboard Air Force One with reporters as he traveled to New Orleans to watch the Super Bowl. Trump is due to watch the game alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso.
Levying of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is a shot across the bow of its two North American neighbors, Canada and Mexico, which make up two of the largest sources of US steel imports. Other major trading partners include Brazil and South Korea.
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated.
