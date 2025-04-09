Trump tech bros have lost a whopping $80 billion in net worth since ‘Liberation Day’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The same tech CEOs who stood in the crowd and cheered as President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January have lost a combined $80 billion in net worths since he announced sweeping tariffs on nearly every one of the U.S.’s trading partners last week.

Between “Liberation Day” on April 2 and Wednesday, April 9, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have seen their net worth plunge, according to the the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Much of that can be attributed to the stock market negatively reacting to Trump’s tariffs, which economists have warned will make everyday products more expensive and slow growth in the United States.

All three CEOs have seen their net worths drop at least 19 percent since the tariffs were announced.

open image in gallery Tech CEOs who attended Trump’s inauguration in January are seeing the financial impact of worldwide tariffs ( Getty Images )

Tesla

Musk, an adviser to the president and unofficial head of the Department of Government Efficiency, has had the largest drop in net worth, with his personal fortune dropping to $290 billion on April 8, the lowest it had reached in 2025.

Tesla’s stock has gone down approximately 12 percent since the tariffs were announced on April 3.

The world’s richest man campaigned heavily for Trump, being one of the largest financial contributors to his presidential campaign. He’s since joined the administration and played a major role in suggesting cuts to the federal workforce and entire agencies.

But Trump’s tariffs, including those on imported vehicles and parts, have caused Musk’s net worth to decline.

Meta

Zuckerberg, who axed his company’s fact-checking team and diversity, equity and inclusion policies to seemingly align it with the president, has lost $26 billion.

Meta’s stock was down 6 percent over the last five days and 14 percent since March. Much of Zuckerberg’s wealth is tied to the company, which has also declined 30 percent from it’s February peak, according to Fortune.

Although much of the company’s revenue comes from ad sales on its social media platforms, companies that advertise with them may begin to scale back on ad spending if tariffs force them to raise prices on their products, according to the New York Times.

Amazon

Bezos, who has cozied up to the president and similarly got rid of Amazon’s diversity policies, has had $21 billion disappear from his net worth.

Amazon’s stock has seen a lot of volatility since “Liberation Day,” and its stock price has slide around 30 percent since its peak in early February.

Trump’s increasing tariffs on China, where Amazon gets much of its inventory, are creating some uncertainty for the company. Amazon canceled some inventory orders from China on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, to reduce exposure to tariffs.

Bezos’s net worth is down nearly 20 percent since this time last year, according to Bloomberg.

open image in gallery Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk attended Trump’s inauguration in January ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

All three CEOs were present at Trump’s inauguration in January. Amazon and Meta donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund while Musk has utilized his vast wealth to help Republicans in other elections.