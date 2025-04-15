Trump tariffs live updates: Vance says good chance of UK trade deal as China warns of ‘unilateral bullying’
Trump says he can be ‘very flexible’ with tariffs
Vice president JD Vance said there was a "good chance" that a trade deal could be reached with the UK, after president Donald Trump insisted he could be “very flexible” when it comes to tariffs.
"We're certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer's government," Vance told the UnHerd website.
His statement comes after Trump said he doesn't change his mind, but was flexible "and you have to be". "You just can't have a wall, and you'll only go, you know, sometimes you have to go around it under it or above it," he told reporters.
Meanwhile, Trump claimed Chinese president Xi Jinping’s tour of South-east Asian countries – hit hardest by American tariffs – was intended to “screw” the U.S.
Xi met Vietnam’s top leader, To Lam, in Hanoi and called for stronger trade ties, and signed dozens of cooperation agreements. Reacting to their meeting, Trump said: "I don’t blame China; I don’t blame Vietnam."
"That’s a lovely meeting. Meeting like, trying to figure out, ‘how do we screw the United States of America?’"
Xi Jinping urges Vietnam to oppose 'unilateral bullying'
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Vietnam to “oppose unilateralism and bullying practices” as the trade war between Beijing and the U.S continues.
Xi is on a state visit to the South Asian nation, which also faces high export duties to the U.S under the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariff program.
State media outlet Xinhua reported the Chinese president as urging Vietnam to join Beijing in opposing unilateralism and protectionism.
While Xi did not mention America by name, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said the U.S was hurting the entire world with its high tariffs.
“The U.S. uses tariff as a weapon to exert maximum pressure and seek selfish gains, and puts its own interests over the public good of the international community,” Lin Jian said in a press conference on Monday.
“This is a typical move of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying, which severely hurts the interests of China, the EU and the rest of the world.”
White House freezes $2.2b in Harvard funding
The Trump administration is freezing more than $2.2 billion in grants for Harvard University after the school refused to comply with the White House’s list of demands.
The funding freeze, as well as a freeze on $60 million in contracts, comes as the White House continues to try and push the country’s most prestigious universities to comply with Donald Trump’s agenda.
The White House has targeted seven schools, including Harvard, demanding broad leadership, governance and admissions reforms.
In a letter to Harvard, the administration made a long list of demands including that Harvard scrap all diversity, equity and inclusion programs, that it reform its admissions for international students and provide audits of its international student program, and crack down on student groups.
Harvard defied the Trump administration's orders, saying in a reply letter: “The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”
The administration has also paused federal funding for Brown, Princeton, Cornell, Northwestern, and the University of Pennsylvania. Colombia was also targeted, and the school acquiesced to the government’s demands.
Vance says 'good chance' of UK trade deal
U.S. vice president JD Vance said Washington was "working very hard" there was a "good chance" a trade deal could be reached with the UK.
"We're certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer's government," Vance told UnHerd website.
U.S. president Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on imports to the U.S., rocking the world economy, sending stock prices tumbling and sparking fears of a global recession.
Since then, Trump has rowed back on tariffs, reducing the rate paid on imports from most countries to 10 per cent and, on Saturday, exempting electronics such as smartphones and laptops from the levy.
“The president really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the Queen. He admires and loves the King. It is a very important relationship. And he’s a businessman and has a number of important business relationships in [Britain]. But I think it’s much deeper than that.
“There’s a real cultural affinity. And, of course, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country. I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries.” he added.
Vance added that the “reciprocal relationship” between the US and UK gave Britain a more advantageous position than other European countries to negotiate new trade agreements.
"While we love the Germans, they are heavily dependent on exporting to the United States but are pretty tough on a lot of American businesses that would like to export into Germany."
Trump says Xi in Vietnam to figure out how to 'screw' U.S.
President Donald Trump claimed Chinese president Xi Jinping was visiting Southeast Asian countries to find ways to "screw" the U.S.
China and Vietnam signed dozens of cooperation agreements yesterday, strengthening ties between the communist-run countries during Xi's visit to Hanoi.
Xi is in Vietnam for the first leg of a Southeast Asia tour, as Beijing tries to present itself as a stable alternative to an erratic Trump following his imposition of sweeping tariffs. Xi warned that protectionism "leads nowhere" and that a trade war would have "no winners".
Reacting to his visit, Trump said: "I don’t blame China; I don’t blame Vietnam.""That’s a lovely meeting. Meeting like, trying to figure out, ‘how do we screw the United States of America?’”
Vietnam was hit by one of the highest tariffs of 46 per cent earlier this month.
WATCH: El Salvador's president won't release man mistakenly deported to his jails
Trump claims he wants to boost American manufacturing. But the industry is already in chaos over his tariffs
President Donald Trump claims he wants to boost American manufacturing, but his tariff policies appear to be doing the very opposite, creating chaos and uncertainty.
The administration’s back-and-forth policies are making it more difficult for U.S. companies to both sell and make their products.
Costs are going up as demand is decreasing, as buyers — domestic and international — slow down their spending amid the uncertainty. The new American trade policy is turning the international trading system upside down and creating chaos in the financial markets as the risk of a recession rises.
Read more:
Trump claims he wants to boost manufacturing. But the industry is in tariff chaos
Nvidia plans to manufacture AI chips in the US for the first time
Sarah Parvini writes:
Nvidia announced Monday that it will produce its artificial intelligence supercomputers in the United States for the first time.
The tech giant said it has commissioned more than one million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test its specialized Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas — part of an investment the company said will produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the next four years.
Read more:
Nvidia plans to manufacture AI chips in the US for the first time
Gen. Caine has taken over as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Lolita C. Baldor writes:
Air Force Gen. Dan Caine has been sworn in as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after a flurry of paperwork was finished to allow him to fill the job nearly two months after President Donald Trump fired his predecessor.
A formal White House ceremony is expected to take place this week.
Caine, a decorated F-16 fighter pilot and well-respected officer, took over on Saturday after Trump signed the necessary documents. He will serve the remainder of the four-year term of Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., who was fired by Trump as part of a broader purge of military officers believed to endorse diversity and equity programs.
Read more:
Gen. Caine has taken over as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
WATCH: Trump repeatedly attacks CNN during sit-down with El Salvador President
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he won’t return man who was mistakenly deported from U.S.
Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward write:
The Trump administration is refusing to ask El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, to release a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to his country and incarcerated in a notorious prison — and Bukele isn't interested in releasing him, either.
Bukele, who met with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, was asked by a reporter if he’d consider releasing Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland before he was arrested and deported back to his home country last month despite an immigration judge’s years-old order preventing the government from deporting him.
Read more:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments