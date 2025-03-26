Trump announces 25 percent tariffs on all vehicle imports
Vehicle tariffs were once set to be part of April 2 ‘liberation day’
President Donald Trump announced his latest round of tariffs on Wednesday, telling reporters at a press conference that the US would levy duties of 25 percent on all imports of fully-assembled vehicles.
The carve out for imports of auto parts is meant to be a lifeline for the US auto industry. Wednesday’s announcement of duties on assembled vehicles was originally set to be part of the president’s planned April 2 “liberation day” tariff announcement, accompanied by similar tariffs on parts.
"What we're gonna be doing is a 25 percent tariffs on all cars that are not made in the United States,” declared the president in the Oval Office. “This will continue to spur growth.”
One reporter asked Trump during the event whether there were any conditions that would cause him to roll the newest tariffs back, or whether they’d remain in place through the end of his term in 2029.
“Oh this is permanent, yeah. Hundred percent,” Trump responded.
The press briefing at which the tariffs were announced was originally scheduled for 4pm eastern; it was delayed, however, and took place well after the market closed. Auto stocks were sliding throughout the day ahead of his remarks.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
