Trump fails in latest effort to shield his tax returns from Congress
Democrats in Congress have been seeking the tax returns since 2019
A federal judge has cleared the way for Congress to acquire Donald Trump’s tax returns from during much of his time in the White House.
The Tuesday ruling rejected a lawsuit from the former president seeking to block the Treasury Department from handing over the records, which Mr Trump had argued would amount to political persecution.
Congress is owed “great deference” when making such requests, and Mr Trump was “wrong on the law,” wrote Washington DC district judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, in his decision.
“A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries,” the decision reads. “Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome.”
Congressional investigators have been seeking the returns since 2019, when their initial requests were denied by the Trump Treasury Department.
The former president, who has dismissed attempts to seek his tax returns as “the greatest political witch hunt in the history of our country,” will likely appeal the ruling to a federal appeals court.
More details to come on this breaking news story...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies