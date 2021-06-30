Donald Trump complained about the “sick” state of the US-Mexico border and the American election system during his ongoing trip to South Texas.

“We have a sick country,” the former president said, recounting once again his dubious version of the 2020 election. “It’s sick in elections, and it’s sick on the border.”

During remarks before a crowd including border-area law enforcement officials and Texas governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, the former president touched on the border, but fell back on favoured tangents about the Russia investigation, how many more votes he got in 2020 than in 2016, and the mayoral race for New York City.