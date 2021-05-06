Trump tries to get around Twitter ban and gets suspended again

A Twitter account reportedly created by the staff of former President Donald Trump has been suspended a day after its creation.

The account, @DJTDEsk, was believed to have been established to post statements from Mr Trump and broadcast updates on his new website ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’.

Trump’s new online project debuted earlier in the week and it permits fans to share Trump’s communications on their own personal social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook, sites that Trump is not permitted on. According to reports, the account @DJTDesk was removed on Wednesday for “violating Twitter rules”.

Journalist Andrew Solender shared the update on Twitter, writing, “A Twitter account made to tweet the statements Trump puts out through his super PAC, @DJTDesk, has been suspended after about a day”.

Mr Trump was an active user of Twitter, boasting 88 million followers before he was removed for his involvement in the insurrection on 6 January. It is believed that the new Twitter account was made to get around this as it was a useful method for quick communication with his supporters.

His new website has a feature where you can be notified every time Mr Trump posts an update.

Along with Twitter, Mr Trump is also not permitted on other social media networks, such as Facebook and Instagram, following the events at the Capitol.

His Facebook ban is being maintained after a meeting of the company’s Oversight Board, who released a statement.

“The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7 to suspend then-President Trump from Facebook and Instagram. Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimised violence” the statement read.

They continued, “We call on Facebook to ensure that if a head of state or high government official repeatedly posts messages that pose a risk of harm under international human rights norms, the company should either suspend the account or for a set period delete it.”

Mr Trump being barred from these social media sites was not the only consequence of his involvement in the uprising. In January, he became the first political figure to be impeached twice.