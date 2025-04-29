Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newsmax star Greg Kelly has claimed that the 22nd Amendment, which prevents a president from serving more than two full terms, “might be unconstitutional itself” and is “a way the deep state keeps the presidency under their thumb.”

The MAGA-boosting host’s claim comes as the president and his supporters continue to float the notion of Trump running for a third term, which now includes the Trump Organization selling hats and t-shirts emblazoned with “Trump 2028” and the phrase “(Rewrite the Rules)” for $50.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, meanwhile, Trump played coy and left the door open to having the Justice Department investigate whether it would be legal for him to run for the White House again in 2028.

“Was this the rare democratic norm he was unwilling to shatter?” The Atlantic noted. “‘That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it?’ he mused, laughing. ‘Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter.’ He noted, twice, that his supporters regularly shout for him to seek a third term, but concluded, ‘It’s not something that I’m looking to do. And I think it would be a very hard thing to do.’”

During the Monday night broadcast of his primetime Newsmax program, Kelly applauded the Trump family’s company offering merchandise teasing another Trump term. On top of that, he insisted that despite the Constitution explicitly outlawing another presidential campaign for Trump, that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly asserts that the Constitution is "unconstitutional" when it comes to preventing Donald Trump from running for a third term. ( Newsmax )

“Donald Trump for president in 2028. Why not? Well, the Constitution says not, but maybe the Constitution is wrong,” the far-right host exclaimed. “President Trump has been playing with this, and he's been playing with it for years. And it's kind of amusing, and it's kind of serious at the same time.”

Telling his viewers to “take a look at this,” Kelly pointed out the new Trump 2028 “hat modeled by Eric Trump,” letting them know they could buy one for “50 bucks a pop.” Adding that it is “really getting some people very upset,” Kelly gleefully noted that “it’s all fun.”

After airing clips of Trump suggesting that he could serve another term in office, Kelly wondered if Trump is “trying to make a constitutional point” because the “22nd Amendment about not being able to run for a third term just might be unconstitutional.”

Kelly went on to grouse that there are no term limits for members of Congress before continuing to complain that presidents currently face limits on how long they can occupy the White House.

“Why do we have presidential term limits? Well, George Washington kind of started the tradition of two terms, but it wasn't mandated by the law,” he said. “FDR, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, got carried away, was actually elected to a fourth term, and Republicans didn't like it. And some Democrats sued, and they got together to pass the 22nd Amendment.”

Adding that it is a “big deal to change the Constitution,” Kelly then claimed that the 22nd Amendment “might be unconstitutional itself” and that “it should be looked at” by Trump and his administration.

“This is a way the deep state keeps the presidency under their thumb,” the Newsmax host fumed. “Only two terms. Nobody else in federal government, other than the vice president, I guess is — no, I don't know if it applies to the vice president anyway.”

Still, despite his concerns about “deep state” operatives preventing Trump from serving in perpetuity, Kelly insisted that “Trump is not running in 2028.” But, according to the Trump loyalist, this “looks to me and some other constitutional heavyweights” as something that “should be explored.”

While one GOP lawmaker has proposed a long-shot resolution to pave the way for Trump to attempt a third term, the president cannot circumvent the two-term limit set by the Constitution.

Unless a new amendment is put forth by Congress, which would require two-thirds of both chambers just to propose it, and it is then passed by three-fourths of all state legislatures, Trump is unable to seek re-election in 2028.